UFC's Conor McGregor Takes Selfie with Logan & Jake Paul on Bus to Trump Inauguration
Conor McGregor and the Paul brothers can get along, after all.
The always-busy UFC superstar was bound to run into Logan or Jake Paul at some point, whether in the boxing ring or outside of it, and that's how it happened on a bus ride to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.
McGregor Meets The Paul Brothers At Long Last
An influencer-turned-boxer, Jake Paul has called out McGregor more times than we can count. Logan Paul is also looking to square off with the Irishman sometime this year, but everything aside, the brothers kept it cordial with McGregor, who was seated next to their mother, all having a laugh.
"Inauguration going great," Jake Paul posted on Monday, McGregor posing for a couple of photos.
Paul tagged his company Most Valuable Promotions along with WWE (which shares a parent company with the UFC) and BKFC, which McGregor has part ownership in, possibly alluding to a potential fight in the future. The 28-year-old has taken quite a lot of shots at McGregor over the years but today, it's a ceasefire - not for Dillon Danis though, a teammate and friend of McGregor's.
"The worst day of Dillon Danis's life," Paul's promotion posted on their social media.
McGregor and the Paul brothers weren't the only stars en route to Donald Trump's inauguration, with comedian Theo Von jokingly telling McGregor to keep his hands off their mom.
"A couple of best friends?" Kyle Forgeard said, posting a video of McGregor taking a selfie with the Paul brothers.
