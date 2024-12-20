MMA News: 6'7" Ex-UFC Olympian Knocks Out 6'10" Opponent in 5 Seconds
Robelis Despaigne has done it again.
The 6'7" 2012 Olympic Taekwondo Bronze Medalist made his way to the UFC with an impressive knockout streak totaling just 19-seconds of ring time. His debut delivered on all fronts as he knocked out perennial heavyweight journeyman Josh Parisian in 18-seconds.
Despaigne's MMA career came crashing down with two decisive losses to Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Austen Lane, but he's now making a name for himself in Karate Combat, an organization much more optimized for his standup skills.
Despaigne Stuns with 5-Second Knockout in Karate Combat Debut
Fans expected fireworks as Despaigne came up against 6'10" K-1 kickboxer Dominik Jędrzejczyk at Karate Combat on December 20. In classic Despaigne fashion, 'Big Boy' toppled his giant opponent with a clubbing overhand right to secure the win in five seconds.
With any hope, Despaigne can continue to find success in Karate Combat. However, MMA isn't out of the question, as Despaigne shows as signed under the new promotion, Global Fight League, per their website.
