Conor McGregor sends message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 win

Conor McGregor sent an optimistic message to Ilia Topuria following 'El Matador's' knockout over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.
The former featherweight champion silenced all doubters with his first-round knockout, becoming the first man to truly put Oliveira's lights out. Following some back-and-forth action in the opening frame, Topuria sat down on his punches and laid Oliveira out flat.
With any hope, the UFC recognizes the star they have on their hands and begins to find the form they had back in the days of McGregor. At least 'The Notorious' thinks that could be a possibility.
Conor McGregor sends mixed message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 result
Following the result, the Irish businessman sent a backhanded compliment to the new champion.
"Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia!" McGregor wrote. "He said he's gonna rest his balls on Paddy's head too hahah fair play. Good lightweight scrap that one is as well in my opinion.
"UFC is back? Or is it still missing something..? Three knockouts back to back is very good. No one can deny the knockout. I like it. Unlucky to Charles also. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter. Rest up."
Right now, McGregor appears to have deleted his message. Perhaps owing to him essentially being retired from the sport and facing a plethora of issues outside the cage. 'The Notorious' was found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in November 2024, dating back to an incident in 2018.
As a result of McGregor's controversies, Topuria hasn't spoken lightly about the former star, explaining that he doesn't want to be remembered in the same way fans know McGregor.
