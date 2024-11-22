Conor McGregor Shares Statement after UFC Star Found Liable in Sexual Assault Case
Conor McGregor has broken his silence following a civil court ruling in Ireland today where the jury ruled in favor of Nikita Hand, a woman who alleged the UFC superstar sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel penthouse in December 2018.
Claiming she had been "brutally raped and battered" by McGregor following a Christmas party (McGregor claims the two had consensual sex), Hand is to be awarded E248,603.60 ($258K) by McGregor following the jury's verdict after several days in court, according to a report from Paul Healy.
UFC Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
McGregor To Appeal Court's Decision
McGregor left the High Court surrounded by dozens of cameras, later taking to X to give his initial reaction to the highly-controversial rape case.
"I will be appealing today's decision," McGregor wrote on Friday. "The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide."
Hand's lawyer John Gordon labeled McGregor 'a devious coward' in his closing message, claiming McGregor had his client fearing for her life after putting her in a chokehold - a couple of months after his title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, which saw the Irishman tap out to a submission.
Hand On The Ruling
Nearly six years removed from her McGregor "nightmare" and a lengthy legal process, Nikita Hand spoke out following the High Court's ruling on Friday:
"I want to thank my mom and all my family and friends. Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya who I'm most grateful for," Hand said (via Paul Healy). "She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice. I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you no matter who the person is and justice will be served to all the victims of sexual assault."
"I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up. You have a voice and keep on fighting for justice. I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter's, my family and friends tremendously and it's something that I'll never forget for the rest of my life. But now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter."
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) The Schmo on Interviewing Conor McGregor, Stardom in MMA Media
- UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
- Ex-Champion Reportedly Rebooked for UFC 310 after Last-Minute Fight Cancellation
- Ring Announcer Big Mo on Mike Tyson Return Fight: ‘Never Heard a Pop Like That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.