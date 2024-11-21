Ex-Champion Reportedly Rebooked for UFC 310 after Last-Minute Fight Cancellation
The final UFC PPV of the year has reportedly added what could be the final fight for one of the promotion’s former champions.
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders Rebooked For UFC 310
With 2024 rapidly coming to a close, just three events remain on the UFC calendar following last weekend’s UFC 309 card at Madison Square Garden, which saw Jon Jones defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the night’s main event.
Vicente Luque Hopes Nick Diaz Seeks Help after UFC 310 Withdrawal
The promotion will return to Macau this weekend and has its final card of the year scheduled for Tampa on December 14, and in between those two UFC Fight Night events UFC 310 is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.
UFC 310 took a huge hit late last month when UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was forced out of his main event title defense opposite Shavkat Rakhmonov, and after the co-main event between UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura was bumped up to the headlining slot Ian Machado Garry was also pulled from a matchup at UFC Tampa to meet Rakhmonov in Las Vegas.
The additions to the UFC’s year-ending PPV apparently may not be finished, as Mark La Monica of Newsday Sports reports that the promotion has rebooked a matchup between Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders for that event as well.
The two men were originally scheduled to compete on the prelims of UFC 309 in what many fans expected to be Weidman’s retirement fight, but when the event’s broadcast kicked off the commentary team announced the fight had been scrapped due to an Anders health issue that “Ya Boi” later revealed was food poisoning.
Eryk Anders Explains UFC 309 Withdrawal, Hopes to Rebook Chris Weidman Fight
The two men will apparently meet at a 195-pound catchweight on December 7, and after missing out on a chance to fight in his home state at UFC 309 fans will be waiting to see if UFC 310 is the final time that former middleweight king and future UFC Hall of Famer Weidman makes the walk to the Octagon.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) The Schmo on Interviewing Conor McGregor, Stardom in MMA Media
- UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
- (Exclusive) Impa Kasanganay Targets Francis Ngannou after 2024 PFL Championships
- Ring Announcer Big Mo on Mike Tyson Return Fight: ‘Never Heard a Pop Like That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.