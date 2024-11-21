UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
The UFC will be heading to south of the border twice next year, according to a new report.
2021 and on have been banner years for Mexico on the MMA stage (though it could have been better in 2024), crowning the country's first native-born champion in Tijuana's Brandon Moreno, then an interim titleholder in Chihuahua's Yair Rodriguez, and lastly dethroned women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso from Guadalajara - all stars we'll likely see fight once or even twice at UFC Mexico.
Noche UFC 3 In Guadalajara
On Wednesday, Claro Sports' Alfredo Bush reported the UFC is targeting an event for Guadalajara in 2025, with a tentative date for September and third-annual event celebrating the "Mexican fighting spirit" as the promotion did earlier this year at Sphere with over $20M in production costs. The new Arena Guadalajara, with a capacity of 20,000, is in the works for the venue.
UFC CEO Dana White said Guadalajara was one of a few different options for the next Noche UFC back in September following the success of UFC 306.
UFC Mexico City
The UFC's first stop, however, will be in more familiar territory: Mexico City. The UFC returns to the nation's capital for another Fight Night card at Arena CDMX after their last event in February, featuring Moreno and Rodriguez as the headliners with a potential home game in store for when they return.
The UFC has not held two events in Mexico in a calendar year since 2015.
