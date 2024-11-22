UFC Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC return to Macau this weekend for a UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Macau Full Card Betting Odds
• Petr Yan (-310) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+250)
• Xiaonan Yan (-192) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+160)
• Kenan Song (+154) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-185)
• Cong Wang (-950) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (+625)
• Volkan Oezdemir (+200) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-245)
• Zhang Mingyang (-340) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+270)
• Baergeng Jieleyisi (+150) vs. Su Young You (-180)
• Kiru Sahota (-118) vs. Dong Hoon Choi (-102)
• Ming Shi (+330) vs. Xiaocan Feng (-425)
• Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+140) vs. Carlos Hernandez (-168)
• Lone’er Kavanagh (-380) vs. Jose Ochoa (+300)
• Long Xiao (-148) vs. Quang Le (+125)
• Maheshate (-198) vs. Nikolas Motta (+164)
UFC Macau Underdog Bets
Volkan Oezdemir to Defeat Carlos Ulberg (+200)
Ulberg has stormed into the light heavyweight rankings with six-straight wins and five finishes in a row, but Oezdemir represents the biggest challenge the New Zealander has faced thus far.
Oezdemir hasn’t ever been stopped in the first round, and if he can handle the early pressure from Ulberg he may be able to drag “Black Jag” into the later rounds and put his cardio to the test.
UFC Fight Night Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Card Predictions
Quang Le to Defeat Long Xiao (+125)
Long Xiao was one scorecard away from winning his UFC debut against Chang Ho Lee in June, and Le is also looking for his first UFC victory after he stepped in on short notice to face Chris Gutierrez.
“Bang” gave a good account of himself in that short-notice debut despite taking the loss, and I think that Le can rebound here and score a big win in Macau.
Nikolas Motta to Defeat Maheshate (+164)
This pick has some volatility attached to it considering Motta has been stopped with strikes on several occasions, but despite being billed as a hard-hitter Maheshate’s only UFC knockout came in his 2022 debut against Steve Garcia.
Motta may be the more well-rounded of these two lightweights, and as long as he can avoid getting clipped by anything significant from Maheshate then I think the Brazilian has more ways of either finishing this fight or earning a decision on the scorecards.
Ex-Champion Reportedly Rebooked for UFC 310 after Last-Minute Fight Cancellation
UFC Macau Prop Bets
Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+114)
Song flashed some considerable power on the feet during his first handful of UFC bouts, and scoring a finish here could be huge for him considering “The Assassin” is on a 2-3 run dating back to 2021.
Salikhov is now 40 years old but is still a crafty striker facing an opponent that does get hit quite a lot, and provided this doesn’t play out as a slow-paced kickboxing match I expect that things will end inside the distance.
Petr Yan to Defeat Deiveson Figueiredo and Fight Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-140)
I don’t love how steep Yan’s money line is here, but even though Figueiredo isn’t cutting down to flyweight anymore there are still questions marks around his cardio in a five-round fight.
“No Mercy” will certainly have to avoid some potential fight-ending shots from Figueiredo in the early going, but the 31-year-old usually picks up momentum as a fight goes on and is facing an opponent that has a tendency to slow down a bit in the later rounds.
UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Xiaonan Yan vs. Tabatha Ricci Won by Split or Majority Decision (+275)
I think that there’s upset-potential for Ricci here, but that’s dependent on if “Baby Shark” is able to bring Xiaonan to the mat and hold her there for any extended amount of time.
I expect this to be a closely-contested affair no matter who wins, and at nearly three-to-one odds it’s worth taking a stab on there being one dissenting judge if this fight goes to the scorecards.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) The Schmo on Interviewing Conor McGregor, Stardom in MMA Media
- UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
- Ex-Champion Reportedly Rebooked for UFC 310 after Last-Minute Fight Cancellation
- Ring Announcer Big Mo on Mike Tyson Return Fight: ‘Never Heard a Pop Like That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.