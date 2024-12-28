Conor McGregor Submits Partner, Shows off Grappling Skills in Latest Video
Video: Conor McGregor practices his grappling
With 19 knockouts in 22 career victories, Conor McGregor isn't known for his grappling skills.
Well, 'The Notorious' is keen to show off his improvements in the grappling department, sharing footage of him flow sparring with a partner in the gym on December 28. Watch below.
Rarely do we get a five-minute preview into McGregor's training. The Irish star is looking to mount a comeback since being found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in November, and hasn't won a UFC fight since 2020. In the meantime, he has entertained fights with Ilia Topuria, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Drops Video Compilation Celebrating "Greatest Knockouts" of 2024
- UFC Wrapped: 2024 Stats, Knockouts, Submissions, Title Fights & More
- UFC Wrapped: The Biggest Winners of 2024
- 3 Things That Need To Happen in the UFC in 2025
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Published