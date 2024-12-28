Conor McGregor Submits Partner, Shows off Grappling Skills in Latest Video

MMA Knockout

Video: Conor McGregor practices his grappling

With 19 knockouts in 22 career victories, Conor McGregor isn't known for his grappling skills.

Well, 'The Notorious' is keen to show off his improvements in the grappling department, sharing footage of him flow sparring with a partner in the gym on December 28. Watch below.

Rarely do we get a five-minute preview into McGregor's training. The Irish star is looking to mount a comeback since being found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court in November, and hasn't won a UFC fight since 2020. In the meantime, he has entertained fights with Ilia Topuria, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul.

