UFC Drops Video Compilation Celebrating "Greatest Knockouts" of 2024
With 2024 rapidly coming to a close, the UFC has treated fight fans to a compilation video showcasing some of the year’s best knockouts.
Best UFC Knockouts Of 2024
It seems like a lifetime ago that Magomed Ankalaev finished Johnny Walker in the first UFC main event of the year back in January, and after Joaquin Buckley defeated Colby Covington on December 14 the promotion is currently on a nearly month-long hiatus before it returns on January 11 in 2025.
UFC Wrapped: 2024 Stats, Knockouts, Submissions, Title Fights & More
Members of the combat sports community have used the current break from the UFC to do year-ending awards and compile various “best of” lists, and now fans can relive some of the most violent moments from the Octagon last year with a “GREATEST KNOCKOUTS from 2024” compilation posted on the UFC’s Youtube Channel.
The aforementioned second-round victory from Ankalaev in his rematch with Walker did make the cut but does not open the video, as that honor belongs to undefeated Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and his shocking knockout-win against former featherweight king and BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308.
“El Matador” features twice in the video thanks to his title-winning performance against Alexander Vokanovski at UFC 298 in February, and fellow UFC star and current Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira also makes multiple appearances thanks to a tremendous 2024 where he successfully defended his belt three times, all via finish.
3 Things That Need To Happen in the UFC in 2025
Current UFC titleholders Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Alexandre Pantoja also all made the cut, and it will surprise no one that the promotion decided to put Holloway’s iconic last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 right in the middle of the video.
Top welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena closes things out with his violent stoppage-win against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299. The highlight video might have some fans pining for the return of the UFC, but combat sports fans still have high-profile fight cards like Oktagon 65 and RIZIN 49 left to look forward to before 2024 wraps up.
