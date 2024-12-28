MMA Knockout

UFC Wrapped: 2024 Stats, Knockouts, Submissions, Title Fights & More

Take a look back on the UFC in 2024.

Mathew Riddle

Getty

We saw the most fights at lightweight & featherweight, and the least fights at women's bantamweight & women's flyweight

Division

Amount of fights

Catchweight

7

Women's Bantamweight

21

Women's Flyweight

25

Heavyweight

33

Light Heavyweight

34

Women's Strawweight

37

Flyweight

44

Middleweight

60

Welterweight

62

Bantamweight

63

Featherweight

65

Lightweight

65

We saw 316 fights in front of live crowds and 201 fights in the APEX Arena

Method

Live

APEX

KO

56

56

SUB

47

36

DEC

177

104

Decisions made for 54.3% of all fight results

Method

Amount

Decision

281

KO/TKO

147

Submission

83

No-Contest

4

Disqualification

2

We saw 278 fights with the new gloves and 239 fights with the old gloves

New gloves had less knockouts despite being used in 53% of fights

New Gloves (278 fights)

Old Gloves (239 fights)

Knockouts

70

77

We saw 212 unanimous decisions and 66 split decisions, 4 No-Contests and 2 disqualifications

We saw 20 UFC title fights, and belts changed hands 6 times

  • Sean Strickland lost to Dricus Du Plessis
  • Alexander Volkanovski lost to Ilia Topuria
  • Sean O'Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili
  • Leon Edwards lost to Belal Muhammad
  • Alexa Grasso lost to Valentina Shevchenko
  • Raquel Pennington lost to Julianna Pena

Division

Title Fights

W. Strawweight

1

W. Flyweight

1

W. Bantamweight

2

Flyweight

2

Bantamweight

2

Featherweight

2

Lightweight

2

Welterweight

1

Middleweight

2

Light Heavyweight

3

Heavyweight

2

Methods of knockout in 2024:

  • Punches
  • Flying knee and punches
  • Spinning wheel kick & punches
  • Ground & Pound
  • Ground Strikes
  • Right Cross
  • Left Hook
  • Overhand Right
  • Punches from Crucifix
  • Right Hook
  • Left Cross
  • Leg Kicks
  • Injury
  • Retirement
  • Flying Knee
  • Front Body Kick
  • Right Hook & Ground Strikes
  • Knee & Punches
  • Hammerfists
  • Right Hand
  • Left Hook & Punches
  • Straight Left & Punches
  • Uppercut
  • Punches & Knee
  • Combination Punches
  • Left Hook & Hammerfists
  • Head Kick
  • Elbows & Ground Strikes
  • Knee to Body & Head Kicks
  • Left Hook & Ground Strikes
  • Uppercut & Ground Strikes
  • Right Cross & Ground Strikes
  • Straight Left
  • Jab & Ground Strikes
  • Knees & Ground & Pound
  • Punches to Ground & Pound
  • Punches & Elbows
  • Right Hand & Ground Strikes
  • Knee
  • Uppercuts
  • Double Spinning Backfist
  • Spinning Back Kick to Body
  • Spinning Wheel Kick
  • Crucifix & Elbows
  • Slam & Elbows

Methods of submission in 2024

  • Face Crank
  • Rear-Naked Choke
  • D'Arce Choke
  • Arm-Triangle
  • Armbar
  • Triangle Choke
  • Guillotine
  • Triangle Armbar
  • Heel Hook
  • Ninja Choke
  • Anaconda Choke

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News