UFC Wrapped: 2024 Stats, Knockouts, Submissions, Title Fights & More
Take a look back on the UFC in 2024.
We saw the most fights at lightweight & featherweight, and the least fights at women's bantamweight & women's flyweight
Division
Amount of fights
Catchweight
7
Women's Bantamweight
21
Women's Flyweight
25
Heavyweight
33
Light Heavyweight
34
Women's Strawweight
37
Flyweight
44
Middleweight
60
Welterweight
62
Bantamweight
63
Featherweight
65
Lightweight
65
We saw 316 fights in front of live crowds and 201 fights in the APEX Arena
Method
Live
APEX
KO
56
56
SUB
47
36
DEC
177
104
Decisions made for 54.3% of all fight results
Method
Amount
Decision
281
KO/TKO
147
Submission
83
No-Contest
4
Disqualification
2
We saw 278 fights with the new gloves and 239 fights with the old gloves
New gloves had less knockouts despite being used in 53% of fights
New Gloves (278 fights)
Old Gloves (239 fights)
Knockouts
70
77
We saw 212 unanimous decisions and 66 split decisions, 4 No-Contests and 2 disqualifications
We saw 20 UFC title fights, and belts changed hands 6 times
- Sean Strickland lost to Dricus Du Plessis
- Alexander Volkanovski lost to Ilia Topuria
- Sean O'Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili
- Leon Edwards lost to Belal Muhammad
- Alexa Grasso lost to Valentina Shevchenko
- Raquel Pennington lost to Julianna Pena
Division
Title Fights
W. Strawweight
1
W. Flyweight
1
W. Bantamweight
2
Flyweight
2
Bantamweight
2
Featherweight
2
Lightweight
2
Welterweight
1
Middleweight
2
Light Heavyweight
3
Heavyweight
2
Methods of knockout in 2024:
- Punches
- Flying knee and punches
- Spinning wheel kick & punches
- Ground & Pound
- Ground Strikes
- Right Cross
- Left Hook
- Overhand Right
- Punches from Crucifix
- Right Hook
- Left Cross
- Leg Kicks
- Injury
- Retirement
- Flying Knee
- Front Body Kick
- Right Hook & Ground Strikes
- Knee & Punches
- Hammerfists
- Right Hand
- Left Hook & Punches
- Straight Left & Punches
- Uppercut
- Punches & Knee
- Combination Punches
- Left Hook & Hammerfists
- Head Kick
- Elbows & Ground Strikes
- Knee to Body & Head Kicks
- Left Hook & Ground Strikes
- Uppercut & Ground Strikes
- Right Cross & Ground Strikes
- Straight Left
- Jab & Ground Strikes
- Knees & Ground & Pound
- Punches to Ground & Pound
- Punches & Elbows
- Right Hand & Ground Strikes
- Knee
- Uppercuts
- Double Spinning Backfist
- Spinning Back Kick to Body
- Spinning Wheel Kick
- Crucifix & Elbows
- Slam & Elbows
Methods of submission in 2024
- Face Crank
- Rear-Naked Choke
- D'Arce Choke
- Arm-Triangle
- Armbar
- Triangle Choke
- Guillotine
- Triangle Armbar
- Heel Hook
- Ninja Choke
- Anaconda Choke
