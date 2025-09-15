Conor McGregor teases UFC return fight on White House card
A potentially five-year hiatus could be coming to an end if former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor actually decides to return to the promotion.
McGregor, 37, recently spoke to TMZ about the possibility of a return. Unlike previous instances, the Irishman says next year is the right time and suggests the UFC will help make the stars align.
Conor McGregor Is Down For UFC White House Comeback Fight
"I’m ecstatic," McGregor said. “The Mac is back and what better event than to grace the White House lawn for a straightener. What I do best. I’m very, very excited. Very eager. Very motivated. Bring it on, baby.”
McGregor says fighting at the White House in front of President Donald Trump alongside UFC CEO Dana White would be a prestigious honor and a way-too-early 38th birthday celebration.
“I’m very happy that it’s June,” McGregor said. “It was on in July, now it’s a month earlier. Even better. Bring it to April, why not? Let’s celebrate the birthday early. I celebrate my birthday months in advance."
White has remained adamant that he would gladly welcome McGregor to potentially headline the event, telling "The W.A.D.E. Concept" why he's easier to trust than former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, for example.
READ MORE: Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford
Dana White Sticks Up For Conor McGregor Regarding Comeback Fight
"Say what you will about Conor McGregor," White said. "People like to talk s*** about that too, but he is that guy, and he's always been that guy. I've been in the room. I've been on the phone. Lots of people like to talk tough publicly, but behind the scenes, it's a whole other ballgame. When the s*** hits the fan, who's really willing to go out, and Conor McGregor has always been that guy,"
White revealed that the card's assembly would begin in February. Barring anything catostrophic, the hope would be for McGregor to headline the card if White had his singular choice.
McGregor has not fought since July 2021, and he is riding a two-fight skid. McGregor has not entered the win column since January 2020, finishing Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.
Despite going down as the first double-champion in UFC history, McGregor defended neither of his titles and became the promotion's first fighter to crossover into boxing. McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Aug. 2017, losing a year of his MMA career in the process.
McGregor's comeback was delayed again last summer, suffering a toe injury to cancel his planned main event with Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
More MMA News
- Dana White scoffs at PBS reporter after Canelo-Crawford purses get questioned
- Casual’s guide to Noche UFC 3 this weekend
- Noche UFC headliners share tense moment after unexpected run-in during fight week
- Undefeated fighter that got rave review from Dana White booked to return at UFC 322
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.