Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford
UFC CEO Dana White may be beginning to warm up to the idea of hosting larger shows, which could potentially mean eliminating select arena-based events.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford fought for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is large enough to host 65,000 spectators. The event broke a new arena attendance record, as extra seats were added in a shattering of the arena capacity with 70,482.
Ahead of Crawford's eventual decision-win against Alvarez, White told CBS Sports Friday evening that his tune may change abbout the UFC's position on stadium shows. Whether it will, though, remains to be seen.
Dana White Drops Major Con About UFC Stadium Shows
"I've done stadium shows with UFC out of the country before. I don't love them," White said. "This is what I'm hoping. I'm hoping I'll love tomorrow."
It's unclear whether White enjoyed his event experience despite him noticeably sitting ringside. White was made unavailable to media members following the event, so it's hard to analyze White's position without getting it directly.
However, White has been blunt in the past about stadium shows.
“I’ve always been terrified of doing an outdoor show," White told MMA Mania in 2010. "If it starts raining and the wind starts blowing … right now there’s no Plan B. The high possibility of rain happening… it’s not gonna happen. It’s not gonna rain there; we know it’s not gonna happen. It would have to be crazy for it to rain in Abu Dhabi. Wind could be a factor. It’s very dusty and sandy there. I’m worried about the wind.”
The UFC has been a regular fixture in Abu Dhabi over the last decade, with those events typically held indoors.
The promotion will take a risk next June, as it will allegedly host an event at the White House on the South Lawn.
Dana White Reveals How Many Fans Can Attend UFC White House Event
"Security is going to be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service's job is to protect the president, and I don't know how it's going to work out as far as having people there live on the lawn of the White House," White said on "The Herd" last Wednesday.
White clarified that even with a limited fan attendance limit, spectators will still be allowed to be part of it even without formal admission to the South Lawn.
"There's a park that's connected to the White House," White said. "We could put 85,000 people over there with screens, and we're going to put a big stage out there, do concerts. We're going to take over Washington, DC, that whole week."
The event is going to serve as UFC International Fight Week, which has taken place in Las Vegas every year (minus the pandemic) for over a decade.
It may not be a stadium show, but it may be a sign of things to come.
