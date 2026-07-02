Conor McGregor Torched by Retired Boxing Star Over Alleged $200 Million Fight Offer

Retired boxing star Terrence Crawford has set the record straight regarding recent claims from UFC star Conor McGregor about a lucrative fight offer.

Although McGregor has still remained a fixture of combat sports and MMA headlines during what has become a five-year layoff from fighting, there’s currently some major buzz around “The Notorious” as he prepares to return to the cage next Saturday at UFC 329.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old is set to rematch Max Holloway after previously taking a unanimous decision over the Hawaiian in 2013, and McGregor will also be looking to secure his first win since 2020 when the two men enter the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena.

Terrence Crawford Disputes Conor McGregor's $200 Million Fight Claim

McGregor made headlines last month by claiming that Turki Alalshikh tried to set up a two-fight series between himself and Crawford, but this week Crawford appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show to dispute the Irishman’s claim that there was a $200 million offer on the table.

“That was a lie,” Crawford told Helwani. “It was cap. There was never no $200 million offer…They didn’t say ‘Oh hey, you get $200 million, you fight him in boxing and fight him in MMA. That was never the case…If it was said to me, then I can say there was an offer. But if nothing is previewed to me, I can’t say what is what. He’s making up numbers, in my head.”

The alleged two-fight deal would have seen McGregor and Crawford meet once in boxing and once in MMA, which would have been a surprising move for Crawford given that it’s largely been one-way traffic with MMA fighters making the jump to boxing in recent years, rather than the other way around.

"Bud" Would Have Fought McGregor in MMA Before Retiring

Crawford went on to make it clear that any chance of him fighting McGregor in MMA is gone now, but an actual $200 million offer would certainly have tempted him while he was still fighting.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I woulda did it, why wouldn’t I?” Crawford said. “I don’t need to do it…Back then, it would have been a good deal. Right now, where I’m sitting at right now, I don’t need to do it, that’s the thing. I’m in a different space in my life right now that I don’t have to take those fights.”

A titleholder in five different weight classes and undisputed champion in three, Crawford retired from boxing with a perfect record of 43-0 after he defeated Canelo Alvarez last September and claimed the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight belts.

Conor McGregor Set to End Five-Year Layoff at UFC 329 Next Weekend

McGregor famously met Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017 after becoming a two-division champion in the UFC, and that fight still stands as one of the biggest spectacles in combat sports history.

Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather as he speaks during a world tour press conference to promote their boxing match. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Mayweather fight (which he lost via stoppage in the 10th round), McGregor returned to MMA and the UFC the following year to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotion's lightweight belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Notorious” was submitted in the fourth round of that fight and wouldn’t compte again until UFC 246, where he stopped Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds for what stands as his most recent win.

Conor McGregor reacts after suffering an injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

McGregor dropped back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier in 2021 and broke his ankle in the latter bout to kick off his current five-year layoff. The former two-division UFC champion withdrew from a scheduled meeting with Michael Chandler in 2024 due to a broken toe, but now less than two weeks remain until his expected return against Holloway at UFC 329.