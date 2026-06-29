UFC 329 Fight Card Lineup Takes Shape Ahead of Conor McGregor's Return
Barring any unforeseen issues, less than two weeks remain until Conor McGregor makes his return to the cage to headline UFC 329.
It’s been five year since McGregor last stepped into the Octagon for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, which ended after the first round when “The Notorious” suffered a broken ankle that left him on the first two-fight skid of his MMA career.
The 37-year-old was originally scheduled to return in the summer of 2024 to meet his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but a broken two derailed McGregor’s comeback plans until he was finally booked to rematch Max Holloway more than two years after the planned Chandler matchup.
Can Conor McGregor Improve to 2-0 Over Max Holloway in UFC Return?
McGregor and Holloway famously first met back in 2013 in Boston, where “The Notorious” secured his second UFC victory over a 21-year-old version of the future UFC featherweight and “BMF” champion.
The return of the biggest star in UFC history for the night’s headlining bout is obviously the primary focus for many fans heading into UFC 329, but the promotion has also made sure to stack the event with plenty of other high-profile fights as well.
UFC 329 Main Card Loaded With Big Fights
In the night’s co-main event, fan favorite Paddy Pimblett returns for the first time since his failed interim lightweight title bid against Justin Gaethje to take on France’s Benoit Saint-Denis.
The loss to Gaethje marked the first setback of Pimblett’s UFC run, while Saint-Denis is currently riding the momentum of four-straight finishes.
Top-ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista are also set to rematch as part of the night’s main card, which also features a pivotal flyweight matchup between Brandon Royval and Lone’er Kavanagh.
The main card opener for UFC 329 is also a must-watch fight, as longtime UFC veteran King Green will look to extended his winning run to four fights when he takes on Terrance McKinney in a bout that looks almost certain to end in a finish.
Former Champions & Gable Steveson's Debut Highlight UFC 329 Prelims
The prelims for UFC 303 also feature plenty of major names, and the final bout before the main card action will see former UFC middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker make his light heavyweight debut against Nikita Krylov.
Another former UFC champion will also be in action when Cody Garbrandt takes on Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight clash. Luke Riley and Farid Basharat will also look to add to their respective undefeated records in their matchups with Kai Kamaka III and Ethyn Ewing.
The highly-anticipated card also features one fighter that will be stepping into the Octagon for the very first time, as Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison after going 3-0 in professional MMA with one additional victory in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing last October.
UFC 329 takes place on Saturday, July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and you can check out the full lineup and bout order below.
UFC 329 Main Card Card
Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2
Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
UFC 329 Preliminary Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov
Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez
Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card
Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang
Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
Farid Basharat vs. Ethyn Ewing
Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese
Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.