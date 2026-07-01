Early Prediction for Conor McGregor’s UFC 329 Return Fight

There’s no UFC card this week, but the promotion will be back in a big way next Saturday with the return of Conor McGregor.

Nearly five years to the day since his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier ended after the first round when he suffered a broken ankle, McGregor is set to enter the cage once again at UFC 330 for a rematch with Max Holloway.

McGregor’s road back to the Octagon has been tumultuous, to say the least, and at this stage it’s hard to guess at how “The Notorious” will actually look when he and Holloway run things back nearly 13 years after their first meeting.

Can Conor McGregor Upset Max Holloway at UFC 329?

Holloway opened as more than a 5-1 favorite on some major sportsbooks, but the betting line for the UFC 329 main event has tightened considerably as some fans have apparently decided to throw their money on the returning McGregor.

Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those that are backing the Irishman to secure his first win since 2020 are presumably expecting him to do so via early knockout, as Holloway is known for his ability to pile up significant strikes and take fights over the longer that they go on.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Brian Ortega (blue gloves) during UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Blessed” is also well-known for being one of the most durable fighters in the sport, which doesn’t bode well for those hoping to see McGregor score a signature knockout. That being said, fans did finally see Holloway’s legendary chin crack when he fought Ilia Topuria in 2024, and the Hawaiian will also be trading strikes in a welterweight bout for the first time in his career at UFC 329.

Don't Expect McGregor vs. Holloway 2 to Go Five Full Rounds

Despite how of their first meeting ended, a decision-win for McGregor in Las Vegas also looks to be a decidedly unlikely outcome.

Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That first bout in 2013 famously saw McGregor employ an uncharacteristically wrestling-heavy style against a 21-year-old Holloway after injuring his knee during the early part of the fight. The only other time “The Notorious” has gone the distance in his entire fighting career was when he took a majority decision over Nate Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202.

Conor McGregor (left) against Nate Diaz during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former two-division UFC champion has also never been known for his cardio. As previously mentioned, things will likely slide even more heavily in Holloway’s favor the longer that this fight goes.

"Blessed" Will Punish McGregor's Head & Body With Strikes

There’s an argument that it could be considered a sort of victory if a nearly 38-year-old version of McGregor returning from a five-year layoff manages tp goes the distance against Holloway, but the most likely outcome at UFC 329 is that “Blessed” finds a stoppage.

Holloway is considered to be one of the best strikers in the UFC, but he's never really been known as a serious one-punch knockout threat like McGregor. He can certainly put your lights out if he connects cleanly enough (as shown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300) but more often than not he’s happy to just pile up strikes in order to secure a TKO or a lopsided decision victory.

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Provided that McGregor isn’t able to knock Holloway out in the early going, “Blessed” is going to overwhelm the Irishman with strikes for as long as the fight lasts.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His body work will take a toll on the UFC star’s already-suspect gas tank en route to what I expect will be a KO/TKO win for Holloway, but I also wouldn’t be totally shocked if the 34-year-old drops McGregor before jumping in to end things with a submission.