Conor McGregor Trolled for Calling Out UFC Champion: ‘Dana, Hit My Line'
The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion wasn't exactly the top choice for McGregor as he attempts to mount the comeback of a lifetime after three years away from MMA, all stemming from a broken leg suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Michael Chandler was long thought to be the one welcoming McGregor back to the Octagon, and that is still the hope for the two 'TUF' rivals at some point. However, it doesn't go without saying that McGregor has a few enticing options in front of him as he plans on fighting next year.
Belal vs. McGregor?
On his latest live stream, McGregor was asked about a potential fight with Muhammad, who recently won the welterweight strap from Leon Edwards at UFC 304. McGregor's not shying away from an opportunity to become a three-weight world champion—a feat that's never been done in the UFC.
"Chandler's matched. Belal-McGregor, UFC welterweight world title fight on the line," McGregor said on Duelbits. I've multiple knockouts at 170, I'm forced to be reckoned with at 170. I do damage at 170. Check the stats. I've done them a hundred percent accuracy. "
McGregor was one of the first fighters in UFC history to rack up stoppage wins in three weight classes: featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. He knocked down Nate Diaz multiple times and then finished the job against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 40 seconds.
The 36-year-old McGregor hasn't won since that bout in 2020, but that won't stop the knockout artist from calling his shots or, better yet, calling out Muhammad's lack of shots as the current champ more often than not goes the distance in his fights, holding a finishing rate of 25%.
"This man hasn't even got a knockdown in UFC history," McGregor said of Muhammad. "Not one knockdown. It's embarrassing to be honest. Kind of a slow roll of a person because you just don't give a bollox. They're all bums... you don't be interested."
"You Haven't Won A Fight Since 2020..."
While there may not have been a ton of interest in Muhammad as a contender on the come-up, the Chicago native is definitely making some noise now that he's at the top of the welterweight division, beefing with the likes of former champ Kamaru Usman and now, "The Notorious" McGregor.
"Conor, how many times are you gonna do this?" Muhammad said in an Instagram video. "You start calling my name out, I clap back, then you go missing again. Let's stop this game, bro. We know you're not coming back to fight it. We know you need help. You haven't won a fight since 2020."
"The last Muslim fighter you sent location [to], he sent you to the hospital," Muhammad said of McGregor's former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted him at UFC 229. "So, stop doing this to yourself, bro. You don't want this to happen again. I'd rather help you than fight you, bro. But if you do want to fight Dana, hit my line."
More In Store
That wasn't all Muhammad had to say, with the UFC Champion pretending he was high on cocaine, mocking McGregor's mannerisms on his livestream on Friday.
Despite Belal Muhammad's sudden intrigue in a fight with Conor McGregor, it will be, more realistically, a fight with undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defence, as he also confirmed on Friday: "Shavkat, see you soon, boy."
