Alex Volkanovski Thinks Conor McGregor Fight Makes Sense Right Now
Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski isn't dead-set on waiting for his title fight opportunity against the winner of Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308.
Volkanovski finds himself in limbo as he awaits the outcome of UFC 308. Despite many believing that 'The Great' should take some time off after his knockout loss at UFC 298, he's eager for another fight. This time, his sights are set on the sport's biggest name: Conor McGregor.
McGregor has no immediate opponent as Michael Chandler rematches Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Speaking to Submission Radio on September 27, Volkanovski registered his interest in fighting 'The Notorious'.
"If Ilia wins [at UFC 308] I don't know whether he'll want to fight," Volkanovski explained. "Is he gonna wait another six, seven months? So I'll say Conor McGregor right now because I could still do Ilia straight after that."
Is McGregor-Volkanovski Realistic?
Despite Chandler being McGregor's confirmed opponent, the Irish star has two fights left on his UFC contract. It's entirely possible that one of those fights could be against Volkanovski, especially since the Aussie fighter has significant starpower in the promotion.
McGregor has also remarked that he will be ready for his next fight, "whenever it is, wherever it is."
