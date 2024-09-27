'Healthy' Alex Pereira Chases Third World Title after UFC 307
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is still targeting a double-champ matchup against middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis.
Pereira moved up from middleweight in July 2023, defeating Jan Blachowicz and claiming the title in his next fight against Jiri Prochazka. Since then, he's defended his title twice and is scheduled for a third defence against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.
'Poatan' went 4-1 as a UFC middleweight before moving division. The 6'4" Brazilian kickboxer routinely cut over 40 lbs for his fights, which was not only bad for his health but for his in-fight performance. A middleweight return might seem like a bad idea, considering heavyweight is more feasible, but Pereira has explained he feels "healthy", and his time away from 185 has been a welcome break.
"I would like it [the Du Plessis fight] to be at middleweight," Pereira told The Schmo. "I told everybody that I just need a break from 185, from all those weight cuts. I feel good; I feel healthy right now."
Rountree Being Overlooked?
Before Pereira can consider fighting Du Plessis, he must first overcome Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, an opponent many pundits believe is being overlooked.
"Khalil Rountree might just be, on paper, Alex Pereira's toughest title fight yet," Michael Bisping exclaimed on his YouTube channel on September 24.
It might seem like hyperbole from Bisping, considering Pereira came up short in his UFC title rematch against Israel Adesanya, but there are some interesting stats to back the fact. Rountree Jr. is 3-0 against former GLORY kickboxers, having defeated Gokhan Saki, Karl Roberson, and Dustin Jacoby (Jacoby being a contentious decision).
If this trend is anything to go by, then Pereira might have his work cut out for him.
