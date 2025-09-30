Cory Sandhagen rips former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley before UFC 320
Cory Sandhagen is just under a week away from attempting to capture the UFC Bantamweight Championship opposite Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 320 in Las Vegas.
In a review of the divisional landscape, Sandhagen told CBS Sports that Sean O'Malley, the previous titleholder and one of the UFC's biggest stars to date, is the least deserving of a bantamweight title shot after he dropped the rematch with Dvalishvili in June at UFC 316.
There are two other names Sandhagen says who have earned the rightful challenger distinction.
Cory Sandhagen Plans To Remain Active After Winning UFC Title
"I think that Umar [Nurmagomedov] and [Petr] Yan are the more deserving guys right now," Sandhagen said. "I definitely want to be an active champ. This fight is in October. I'd like to fight in the first quarter of next year against Yan or Umar. Once I get one of those back, we'll see what happens for the summer card, whether it's O'Malley or Yan or Umar."
Fighting O'Malley is one of Sandhagen's priorities if he were to become champion, throwing his hat in the ring for a possible spot on a potentially stacked UFC card next summer from the White House in Washington, D.C.
"I think that O'Malley and I at the White House would be sweet," Sandhagen added. "Hopefully, he gets a couple of wins so we can do that. He needs to get some wins because he's fallen a little bit behind."
O'Malley himself seemed interested in the possibilities at 135 pounds, commenting on this Saturday's fight during a recent episode of his podcast "BrO'Malley Show."
READ MORE: Carlos Ulberg shares what stands out about Magomed Ankalaev before UFC 320
"The White House card, Cory goes out there and wins, I beat whoever's next, that's interesting," O'Malley said.
Even though O'Malley failed to deliver a highlight-reel finish last September at the Sphere, he says fighting on the South Lawn at the White House would be something he'd never ever forget. And, quite frankly, it's for good reason.
Sean O'Malley Down For White House UFC Blockbuster Return
"But regardless, I want to fight within the next four or five months, whatever it is, and then I'll also be ready for that," O'Malley said.
"Being on the, being on the White House card, these are just legendary moments. They're once-in-a-lifetime f***** moments."
O'Malley is right. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the promotion has no intentions of hosting another White House event again, making it, like its Sphere equivalent, unprecedented.
Nonetheless, though, the bantamweight division is about to get really interesting in a hurry. Only time will tell.
