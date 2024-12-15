Manel Kape Demands Title Shot from Dana White After Incredible UFC Tampa Win
Top flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Bruno Silva met in a huge matchup between dangerous strikers on the main card of UFC Tampa.
Kape Styles On Silva At UFC Tampa
Ranked as the UFC's #9 flyweight contender heading into the promotion's final event of the year in Tampa, Kape came into 2024 on a four-fight win streak but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304 in July.
Mokaev was unexpectedly released from the UFC following that event, while Kape was given the opportunity to resume his march towards flyweight title contention with a matchup against the #12-ranked Silva at the promotion's year-ending card event.
Silva was the one carrying significant momentum into the biggest fight of his career after stopping four-straight opponents, but despite that the Brazilian was still lined as a sizeable underdog when he made the walk to the Octagon to face Kape.
The two men unsurprisingly wasted no time before diving into a high-paced striking battle that was only interrupted by a couple of low blows from Silva, and while "Bulldog" did connect with some big shots it was Kape who landed more regularly and looked to be the more confident fighter.
"Starboy" started to really open up with his strikes in the second round before absorbing another groin shot that cost Silva a point, and after recovering Kape proceeded to largely batter the Brazilian while thrilling the UFC Tampa crowd with a bit of mid-fight showboating.
Silva came out swinging in the final round but eventually crumpled under Kape's pressure, and "Starboy" immediately ran over to UFC CEO Dana White and demanded a title shot before calling out UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja in his post-fight interview.
The earlier portion of the UFC Tampa main card saw Daniel Marcos and Navajo Stirling both add to their undefeated records with decision wins, and after that Dusin Jacoby scored a jaw-dropping knockout against Vitor Petrino to add to the three violent finishes scored on the event's prelims.
