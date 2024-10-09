Dana White Comments on Rumored Returns for 3 Former UFC Stars
We could see some familiar faces return to MMA next year, one of which is Amanda Nunes.
The former UFC two-division champion laid down the gloves for what looked to be the final time at UFC 289 last year, announcing her retirement in the Octagon shortly after defending her title against Irene Aldana by unanimous decision. 16 months later, Nunes is still retired to this day - but maybe not for much longer.
There's a new champion in the women's bantamweight division, Nunes' old rival Julianna Peña, who won the title by split decision over Raquel Pennington last weekend at UFC 307. Pena was quick to call out Nunes after the fact, snubbing #2 contender Kayla Harrison in her post-fight interview.
UFC Lawsuit Reveals Upsetting Testimonies From Ex-UFC Veterans
Nunes Sends A Message To The UFC Boss
Watching the division from the sidelines, Nunes has already hinted about coming out of retirement, tagging UFC CEO Dana White in a music video, singing "Dana White, please call, I miss you so much."
White On Nunes: "I Would Absolutely Love To See Her Come Back"
When asked if we could see the retired "Lioness" back in action, White said:
"She looks great. Looks like she's still in shape, so you know where her head's at. There's a lot of things I love about her. I love that about her. She's keeping an eye on who wins the title next. I think she's teasing that she might be interested in coming back."
"I love Amanda Nunes. I have an incredible relationship with her. I would absolutely love to see her come back," White said on Tuesday at the Contender Series post-fight press conference.
Despite Peña's wishes, it will likely be Kayla Harrison who she meets in her first defense of her second title reign, with Nunes potentially waiting in the line for the winner.
As it turns out, Amanda Nunes isn't the only UFC star that's planning on making a comeback...
Jorge Masvidal & Tyron Woodley
After boxing the likes of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal and ex-UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley are looking to return to their bread and butter in MMA, where they have a combined 79 fights in (38 in the UFC).
Having retired from MMA last year after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, Masvidal, 39, told Home of Fight he'd like to fight in the UFC again in February, March or April of next year. Masvidal is currently on a four-fight losing streak in MMA, also losing to BMF rival Nate Diaz in a boxing match back in July.
As for Woodley, the 42 year-old free agent told Forbes "I’m working on a [MMA] comeback, not that I ever left."
Woodley's last MMA fight came at UFC 260 in 2021 against Vicente Luque, increasing his losing streak to 4 with a submission defeat in the opening round.
White Rules Out Return For Both
Could we see Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal back in the Octagon? "Probably not," Dana White said of the two fighters. Years removed from their primes, Woodley is already in his forties with Masvidal soon joining him in November.
Former Champ Kamaru Usman Answers Callout From UFC 307 Winner
Read More UFC & MMA News
- How to Watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol: Stream, Time, Undercard
- Kickboxer Who Beat Alex Pereira Joins the UFC After Impressing Dana White
- Raquel Pennington Disputes UFC 307 Loss, Demands Rematch
- UFC Fans Shockingly Confident They Can Beat Conor McGregor
Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.