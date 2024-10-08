Former Champ Kamaru Usman Answers Callout From UFC 307 Winner
Everybody wants a piece of Kamaru Usman, and that includes rising contender Joaquin Buckley.
Despite not being the UFC Welterweight Champion anymore, Usman still has a target on his back as the #2 contender in the world with other fighters aiming to take his top spot in the rankings.
Of course, Usman's no stranger to callouts, hearing his latest one over the weekend at UFC 307 from Salt Lake City. It was there that Joaquin Buckley broke on through to the Top 10 with a comeback KO of two-time title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in the final round of their fight.
Usman vs. Buckley?
Following the biggest win of his career, Buckley did not call for Conor McGregor (like he did the last time out) but for "The Nigerian Nightmare" in his post-fight interview.
"Usman get your a** out here in the Octagon," Buckley said at UFC 307. "Everybody want to see that fight. Let's go. Imma put my 5-0 record against your 3-0 losses and let's get it, let's see who could win."
"Take A Number And Get In Line," Usman Responds
Usman, 37, is gearing up for another title run after losing three-straight fights to Leon Edwards (twice) and Khamzat Chimaev (at middleweight) last year at UFC 294. Looking to return to the title mix with a win, Usman won't settle on an opponent just yet, but Buckley's request did get an intriguing response from the former champ.
"Take a number and get in line," Usman said of Buckley on Pound 4 Pound. "I believe he's probably, what, the 10th, 11th guy? I don't know how many guys have called me out. It is what it is."
"It's obviously, like 'DC' said, it's a more reasonable call out for him because he is on the streak. He's been doing good work inside there. I believe he was losing that fight, and it was just a way to be relentless and find the shot eventually to get that finish. So, hats off to him. He did a great job."
Going 5-4 at middleweight to begin his UFC career, "New Mansa" found a new life at welterweight, going undefeated with five wins in a row. While there are other contenders in front of him, the #9-ranked Buckley still may not be too far off from a fight with Usman...
"If that's the fight, then that's the fight," Usman added. "If it's not, it's not. Right now, I'm working on myself and trying to get myself back because I fought injured for so long to where I achieved all the things that I achieved. But, at some point, it does catch up to you, and you have to sit down and correct some of those mistakes."
"I ain't going nowhere. I'm still here. And eventually, I will get in there and I will show the people that I am once again the king. So, it is what it is. Congratulations to Joaquin..."
Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley, anybody? Whatever the case is, there's no shortage of fun fights for Usman in a welterweight division where he held the title from 2019 to 2022.
