Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 1)
It's a brand new season of Dana White's Contender Series.
Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 1 Preview & Fight Card
The UFC's hit show is back with another batch of regional prospects fighting it out for a UFC contract. 10 fighters will make the walk at the UFC Apex, looking to make a statement in front of CEO Dana White and the matchmakers on why they belong in the Octagon.
Striker meets grappler in the main event as undefeated knockout artist Mansur Abdul-Malik (5-0) takes on Wes Schultz (6-1) at middleweights. The co-headliner features a welterweight matchup between 29 year-old veteran Meng Ding (34-8) and Rami Hamed (12-3).
The first fight of the night, however, seems to be getting the most attention (and for good reason). An Tuan Ho vs. Lone'er Kavanagh is one of the more highly-anticipated matchups in recent DWCS history with both flyweight prospects standing at a perfect 6-0 record with highlight reel knockouts to their name.
Contender Series Week 1 Results
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Wes Schultz
Meng Ding vs. Rami Hamed
Bruno Lopes vs. Mikheil Sazhiniani
Jose Delgado vs. Ernie Juarez
An Tuan Ho vs. Lone'er Kavanagh
