PFL News: Huge Lightweight Fight Reportedly Added to PPV Super Fights Card
The upcoming PFL Super Fights card featuring the debut of Francis Ngannou has reportedly added another incredible matchup.
Fans have been patiently waiting for news of when former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou would make his PFL debut after “The Predator” shocked the combat sports world when he chose to walk away from the UFC, and last week it was revealed that he’ll headline PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants opposite Renan Ferreira on October 19.
The PFL also announced that former Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator titleholder Cris Cyborg will make her promotional debut against Larissa Pacheco at the same event, and according to a report from @MagicM_MMABets a huge lightweight matchup between AJ McKee Jr. and Paul Hughes has now been added to the card.
One of the more highly sought-after free agents in recent memory, Hughes signed on with the PFL earlier this year after a decorated career with Cage Warriors and stopped Bobby King in the second round of their co-main event bout at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin in June.
The former Cage Warriors champion has been given a significant step up in competition for his debut under the actual PFL banner, as McKee is a former Bellator Featherweight Champion and is currently on a four-fight win streak that includes a first-round submission against Clay Collard at the first PFL vs. Bellator event in February.
McKee vs. Hughes is a fantastic addition to PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, and given that the event will air on PPV fans can probably look forward to a number of other high-profile bouts being added to a card that will finally see Ngannou make his long-awaited debut in the PFL SmartCage.
