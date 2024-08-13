UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis’ Former Foe Gives Israel Adesanya Advice for Title Fight
One of Dricus Du Plessis' past UFC opponents has some pointers for Israel Adesanya.
UFC 305: Custom Shorts Revealed for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight
Darren Till Shares Advice For Adesanya
The middleweight strap is up for grabs in the main event of UFC 305 as Adesanya returns against the defending champion Du Plessis in Perth, Australia. Some have come close, but nobody's been able to beat Du Plessis inside the UFC Octagon, where the South African fighter has gone 7-0.
En route to a title run that included wins over Robert Whittaker and then-champ Sean Strickland, Du Plessis defeated former title welterweight challenger Darren Till at UFC 282 in 2022. Till is no "Stylebender", but the fact remains he's a striking specialist who nearly made it to title contention in a second division years ago.
That being said, Till was submitted in the final round of his fight against Du Plessis, giving the future champion a good step-up in competition. While "The Gorilla" wasn't able to get through the unorthodox Du Plessis himself, Till's willing to help Adesanya (a fighter he chased for quite some time) prepare for what's to come at UFC 305.
"Got some advice for Izzy on how to fight DDP on Saturday," Till wrote on 'X'. "Lots of feints… he reacts to them so much and throws from the hills. Then you can step back. Have a look and either for for the punch combo or knee maybe a kick. Ur a high level striker so u know what am on about. Everyone on here won’t have a clue but they will try to understand it. Only the elite strikers get it."
Elite strikers don't get much better than Adesanya, whose standup has gotten him past the likes of Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker (twice) and Alex Pereira.
"As he rushes in also do what you did against rob [Whittaker] and I did the same. Urs knocked rob out as where as mine didn’t but still same same. DDP will rush in," Till said of Du Plessis. "Instead of standing back or going back like most of these silly stupid strikers do. Stand ur ground and just hit him with either again the punch combo or even a knee up the middle. I personally love the elbow as they are lunging in but it’s whatever suits at that time and whatever you have practiced."
"Hope this advice goes well with you IZZY," Till concluded.
Some believe Du Plessis will try to put pressure on Adesanya and not leave him much space, just as Sean Strickland did last September to win the title in a dominant decision... which is why Till wants Adesanya to stand more of his ground this time around.
Israel Adesanya doesn't believe Dricus Du Plessis will want to stand with him for long, but this gameplan may be DDP's key to victory across five rounds.
UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Doubts Dricus Du Plessis’ Striking Ahead of Title Fight
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Proposes Louisiana Event for Possible Retirement Fight
• MMA Today: No More APEX? UFC 305, Jake Paul To 2028 Olympics, Next Events
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Proposes Louisiana Event for Possible Retirement Fight
• UFC 305: Mateusz Gamrot Greenlights Interim Title Fight with Arman Tsarukyan
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.