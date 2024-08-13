DWCS Results: 1-Shot KO Gets 'Holy S***' Reaction From Dana White
Dana White's Contender Series appearances don't get much better than Lone'er Kavanagh's on August 14.
Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 1)
Coming up against fellow undefeated prospect An Tuan Ho in the night's curtain-jerker fight, it seemed evenly matched on the feet until Kavanagh closed the show with a one-shot knockout.
Conditioning Ho with leg kicks and body attacks, Kavanagh mixed up his rhythm by stepping in on a thudding left hook, which completely flattened Ho for several minutes. The broadcast cut to UFC CEO Dana White, who exclaimed, 'Holy s***!'.
"He showed me his notes. And it said holy s***," Kavanagh explained his interaction with White as he walked around the cage after the fight.
Viewers will have to wait for the night's conclusion to see if Kavanagh has secured a UFC contract, but with a performance like that, it's almost a guarantee.
