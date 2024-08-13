MMA Knockout

DWCS Results: 1-Shot KO Gets 'Holy S***' Reaction From Dana White

This DWCS knockout leaves UFC CEO Dana White in shock.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Dana White's Contender Series appearances don't get much better than Lone'er Kavanagh's on August 14.

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 1)

Coming up against fellow undefeated prospect An Tuan Ho in the night's curtain-jerker fight, it seemed evenly matched on the feet until Kavanagh closed the show with a one-shot knockout.

Conditioning Ho with leg kicks and body attacks, Kavanagh mixed up his rhythm by stepping in on a thudding left hook, which completely flattened Ho for several minutes. The broadcast cut to UFC CEO Dana White, who exclaimed, 'Holy s***!'.

"He showed me his notes. And it said holy s***," Kavanagh explained his interaction with White as he walked around the cage after the fight.

Viewers will have to wait for the night's conclusion to see if Kavanagh has secured a UFC contract, but with a performance like that, it's almost a guarantee.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

