UFC Reveals Early Details for UFC 336 Event, Ending 2-Year Host City Drought

The UFC is beginning to unveil its schedule for next year, which means its 2026 calendar will soon come to an end.

If the UFC doesn't hold a Fight Night event earlier in January, its first event next year will be UFC 336 in Toronto, Canada, part of its numbered event series. The card, which does not have an announced main event, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, at Scotiabank Arena.

UFC CEO Dana White said prioritizing Canada is critical for the brand’s growth.

Dana White Pays Respect to Relationship Between UFC, Canada

Oct 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UFC President Dana White after the fight between Natalia Silva (red gloves) and Wang Cong (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m excited to partner with the Ministry of Sport and bring UFC back to Toronto,” White said in a statement. “I love Canada, and Toronto has been home to some of the biggest moments in UFC history. It’s always incredible to put on an event there, and I am excited to get back next year.”

Canadian officials, including Brian Saunderson, Ontario’s Minister of Sport, are excited to welcome the UFC back to Toronto for the eighth time.

“Sport tourism is a major economic driver for Ontario, and we are thrilled to welcome some of the sport’s top athletes back to our province,” Saunderson said. “By eliminating gate fees, reducing red tape and lowering costs for promoters, we’re making Ontario one of the most competitive jurisdictions in North America to host world-class combative sport events like UFC 336. These changes are helping attract more events to Ontario, bringing visitors and generating economic activity for communities across the province.”

The event is arguably one of the biggest in Canadian MMA history. It's not only the first time the UFC will host an event in Toronto in over two years (its last being UFC 297 in Jan. 2024), but also the start of a new era.

Why UFC 336 is Can't-Miss Event for Canadian MMA Fans

(Zuffa LLC)

For over a decade-plus, Canadian UFC fans had to pay full price for every numbered UFC event. Beginning next year, that is no longer the case. Paramount Plus, just like its U.S. counterpart, is going to become the exclusive home for all UFC events at no extra cost.

The U.S. deal has been in place since January, following a seven-year relationship with ESPN where a subscription to ESPN+, plus an additional fee to order the pay-per-view, were required for anyone looking to watch a UFC numbered event (Fight Nights were included).

White said the UFC would have announced fights had they been officially signed for UFC 336, but had no additional info to add following UFC Edmonton Saturday night.

The event marks the 38th card in Canada since April 2008, when the UFC first entered the Montreal market with UFC 83.

More details are forthcoming.