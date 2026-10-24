UFC 333: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Volkanovski vs. Evloev
The UFC returns to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE today (October 24) for a UFC 333 card that features two championship offerings.
After opening his second featherweight title reign with another victory over Diego Lopes, Alexander Volkanovski is set for one of the biggest challenges of his UFC career when he takes on undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev.
In the co-main event, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili square off in a trilogy bout after Yan took the bantamweight belt from Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 323 and became a two-time UFC champion.
Stacked UFC 333 Main Card Features Top-Ranked Contenders
The five-fight main card opens with a lightweight matchup between Aaron Pico and Losene Keita, who is stepping in to replace Arnold Allen after securing his first UFC victory with a devastating knockout of Muhammad Naimov at UFC Paris.
In the heavyweight division, Alexander Volkov looks to move closer towards a long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he takes fellow top-ranked contender Rizvan Kuniev.
The main card is rounded out by a flyweight bout that will see Ramazan Temirov try to continue an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he takes on Lone’er Kavanagh.
UFC 333 Prelims Include Ex-Title Challenger and Massive UFC Debut
In the card’s featured prelim, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes meets Azamat Murzakanov in a fight that looks like it will almost certainly end in a knockout.
Immediately prior to that, undefeated Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev will look to continue a stunning start to his UFC career when he takes on Nikita Krylov in another light heavyweight contest.
Other standout matchups from the UFC 333 prelims include Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston, Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev, and Asaf Chopurov’s promotional debut against Colby Thicknesse.
UFC 333 Live Results & Highlights
Nicolle Caliari was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and as a result she’ll forfeit a portion of her fight purse to her opponent Iasmin Lucindo.
The early prelims for UFC 333 kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass, followed by the regular prelim card on Paramount+ at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The main card action starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will also air on Paramount+ in The United States.
UFC 333 Main Card (2:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski – For the UFC Featherweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov
Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita
UFC 333 Preliminary Card (12:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes
Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston
Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev
UFC 333 Early Preliminary Card (10:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass)
Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov
Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun
Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos
Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.