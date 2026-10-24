UFC 333: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Volkanovski vs. Evloev

The UFC returns to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE today (October 24) for a UFC 333 card that features two championship offerings.

After opening his second featherweight title reign with another victory over Diego Lopes, Alexander Volkanovski is set for one of the biggest challenges of his UFC career when he takes on undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili square off in a trilogy bout after Yan took the bantamweight belt from Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 323 and became a two-time UFC champion.

Stacked UFC 333 Main Card Features Top-Ranked Contenders

The five-fight main card opens with a lightweight matchup between Aaron Pico and Losene Keita, who is stepping in to replace Arnold Allen after securing his first UFC victory with a devastating knockout of Muhammad Naimov at UFC Paris.

Losene Keita (red gloves) fights Muhammad Naimov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the heavyweight division, Alexander Volkov looks to move closer towards a long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he takes fellow top-ranked contender Rizvan Kuniev.

Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Waldo Cortes Acosta (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card is rounded out by a flyweight bout that will see Ramazan Temirov try to continue an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he takes on Lone’er Kavanagh.

Brandon Royval (red gloves) fights Lone'er Kavanagh (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 333 Prelims Include Ex-Title Challenger and Massive UFC Debut

In the card’s featured prelim, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes meets Azamat Murzakanov in a fight that looks like it will almost certainly end in a knockout.

Dominick Reyes (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately prior to that, undefeated Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev will look to continue a stunning start to his UFC career when he takes on Nikita Krylov in another light heavyweight contest.

Nikita Krylov during weigh-ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the UFC 333 prelims include Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston, Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev, and Asaf Chopurov’s promotional debut against Colby Thicknesse.

UFC 333 Live Results & Highlights

Nicolle Caliari was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and as a result she’ll forfeit a portion of her fight purse to her opponent Iasmin Lucindo.

The early prelims for UFC 333 kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass, followed by the regular prelim card on Paramount+ at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The main card action starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will also air on Paramount+ in The United States.

UFC 333 Main Card (2:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski – For the UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

UFC 333 Preliminary Card (12:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes

Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

UFC 333 Early Preliminary Card (10:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos

Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari