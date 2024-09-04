Dana White Goes Wild After MMA Fighter's Insane One-Shot KO
Dana White was over the moon with this brutal one-shot knockout at Dana White's Contender Series on September 4.
Undefeated MMA fighters Yuneisy Duben and Shannon Clark clashed in the second fight of the night. However, It wouldn't last long, as Duben completely flatlined Clark with a thunderous overhand right in just over a minute.
Duben cashed as a +450 underdog, the biggest on the night. UFC CEO Dana White was sent into a frenzy by the finish and could barely contain his excitement. He met Duben at the cage side and told her, "You're in!" This all but guarantees we'll see Duben in the UFC very soon.
With three fights left on the night, Duben leaves a tough act to follow.
