UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Preview
The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 7) following a rare week off for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top welterweight contenders.
The Main Event
The main event will see former title challenger Gilbert Burns attempt to defend his #6 welterweight ranking when he squares off with the #8-ranked Sean Brady.
Brady suffered the first loss of his career to current welterweight king Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 before he rebounded with a submission-win against Kelvin Gastelum last December. Burns also came up short when he faced Muhammad at UFC 288 and is currently on the first two-fight skid of his career after he was stopped by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a huge women’s flyweight bout between former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade and surging contender Natália Silva.
Andrade is returning to women’s flyweight after she snapped a three-fight skid with two strawweight wins against Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez, while Silva is currently on an impressive 11-fight win streak that includes five wins since joining the UFC in 2022.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Kyle Nelson vs. Steve Garcia
Nelson was originally scheduled to meet Calvin Kattar in Las Vegas, and instead he’ll face another dangerous opponent in Garcia that scored his fourth-straight knockout less than two months ago. “Mean Machine” got the job done quickly against Seung Woo Choi and shouldn’t be carrying too much damage into this quick turnaround, but Nelson is on an impressive three-fight winning streak of his own and stopped Bill Algeo in the first round back in March.
André Lima vs. Felipe dos Santos
Lima distanced himself from his infamous UFC debut against Igor Severino when he took a split decision over Mitch Raposo at UFC 302, but the 25-year-old unfortunately missed weight by a significant margin for that fight. “Mascote” will now put his undefeated record on the line against dos Santos, who is coming off his first UFC victory against Victor Altamirano and will try to build on that momentum when he meets his countryman in a potential Fight of the Night candidate.
Fighters to Watch
Isaac Dulgarian
Coming off the first loss of his professional and amateur MMA careers, Dulgarian will try to get back on track when he meets Brendon Marotte in Las Vegas. “The Midwest Choppa” announced himself to UFC fans with an impressive debut-finish against Francis Marshall last year, and he’s currently a massive favorite to hand Marotte his second UFC loss after the 28-year-old was stopped by Terrance McKinney in just 20 seconds.
Gabriel Santos
Santos joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2023 but suffered a split decision loss to Lerone Murphy before he was stopped by David Onama just three months later. Now set to return after more than a year out of the cage, “Mosquitinho” will try to earn his first UFC victory and spoil the promotional debut of Road to UFC veteran Yizha.
Jaqueline Amorim
A former LFA Strawweight Champion, Amorim’s debut at UFC 287 saw her suffer a unanimous decision loss to Sam Hughes in a fairly sizeable upset. The Brazilian rebounded from that result with back-to-back stoppage wins, and now she’ll try to keep that momentum going against another former LFA titleholder in Vanessa Demopoulos.
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
• Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs. Natália Silva
• Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
• Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
• Rong Zhu vs. Chris Padilla
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
• Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
• Felipe dos Santos vs. André Lima
• Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
• Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
• Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo
