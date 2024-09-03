Belal Muhammad Vows to Finish Unbeaten Contender, Branded "Delusional"
Who's going to win the Belal Muhammad sweepstakes? That's what we're all wondering about the UFC Welterweight division, with no clear #1 contender in sight.
Making his case undeniable for his first shot at gold, Muhammad finally broke through, winning the world championship from Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304.
No longer a fighter having to chasing others, Muhammad awaits his next challenger with a big target on his back for all UFC welterweights to see. But, who will it be?
The next welterweight title shot is thought to go one of two ways, with credentialed former champ Kamaru Usman and the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov in the running to be Muhammad's first title defense.
Muhammad Prefers Rakhmonov Fight Over Kamaru Usman
While there's vested interest in both matchups, Muhammad told Submission Radio if he had it his way, he'd pick Rakhmonov for his next opponent,
Critics could have something to say about Usman not being the fighter he was once was, being 37 years old and riding a three-fight losing skid, not having won since 2021.
On the other hand, the #3-ranked Rakhmonov has yet to beat a Top 5 contender - but his resume speaks for itself, with 18-straight finishes and six of those coming in the UFC over the likes of Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Geoff Neal.
Muhammad Says He Knows How To "Break" Rakhmonov
No man has been able to solve the puzzle that is Shavkat Rakhmonov, with the well-rounded Muhammad plotting to be the first on his own terms.
"Honestly, I think it looks exactly like the the Leon fight," Muhammad said of the potential matchup with Rakhmonov. "I think I dominated everywhere. For me, I have a a different style every single fight. I come in there and I don't have to fight you a certain way... I could wrestle you. I could strike with you. The Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady fight, I didn't shoot for one takedown. This Leon fight, I outstruck him and I outwrestled him. So I think for myself, I see weaknesses in that I'm gonna exploit."
"I look at my opponent's weaknesses, and I take them there. I take them to where they're uncomfortable. Shavkat looks like he's not uncomfortable now because he's undefeated. But these undefeated guys, like I dealt with Sean Brady, I know how to make him uncomfortable. Once I make him uncomfortable, I know how to break him. So, I think that's where it's gonna go with Shavkat, make him uncomfortable, and then he's gonna realize that there's levels to this. I think it's gonna end up being a finish," Muhammad predicted.
Muhammad Sparks Response From Rakhmonov
Unlike Rakhmonov, Muhammad isn't a fighter known for his finishing abilities, rather more for his all-around game that has seen him outwork Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson to decision-wins on the scorecards.
In the UFC, "Remember The Name" has only three stoppage-victories over the last 8 years compared to Rakhmonov, who has yet to see the distance.
"Nomad" made sure to remind Muhammad of that very fact, calling the UFC Champion delusional for thinking he can be the first fighter to beat him, much less stop him.
"18 fighters before you tried, and I finished them all," Rakhmonov responded to Muhammad on X. "Meanwhile, in 18 UFC fights, you’ve only finished 3 opponents. The UFC belt doesn’t give you superpowers, brother, it just seems to have made you delusional."
Shavkat Rakhmonov is sure doing his part to get a much-desired fight with Belal Muhammad, just as Kamaru Usman has been doing in the aftermath of UFC 304. We'll have to wait and see which contender gets the golden opportunity against Muhammad in the coming months.
