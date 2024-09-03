Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 4)
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 4.
New Faces At DWCS Week4
The action will kick off in the lightweight division when Eternal MMA Champion Quillan Salkilld meets FAC veteran Gauge Young, followed by a women’s flyweight bout between unbeaten talents Yuneisy Duben and LFA Champion Shannon Clark.
Things move to the featherweight division for the next bout between UWC Champion Dorian Ramos and the undefeated Austin Bashi, who previously held the Lights Out Championship bantamweight belt before he made the move back to 145 lbs. earlier this year.
Longtime Cage Warriors standout Will Currie will also take on Thunder Fight Champion Djorden Santos in a middleweight contest, and in the night’s final bout Igor Cavalcanti will put his unbeaten record on the line against Seok Hyeon Ko at welterweight.
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 4 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Igor Cavalcanti vs. Seok Hyeon Ko
• Middleweight: Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos
• Featherweight: Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos
• Women’s Flyweight: Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark
• Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Gauge Young
