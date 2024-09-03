MMA Knockout

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 4)

Find out which fighters earned UFC contracts in Las Vegas.

Drew Beaupre

(Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 4.

New Faces At DWCS Week4

The action will kick off in the lightweight division when Eternal MMA Champion Quillan Salkilld meets FAC veteran Gauge Young, followed by a women’s flyweight bout between unbeaten talents Yuneisy Duben and LFA Champion Shannon Clark.

Yuneisy Duben and Shannon Clark. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Things move to the featherweight division for the next bout between UWC Champion Dorian Ramos and the undefeated Austin Bashi, who previously held the Lights Out Championship bantamweight belt before he made the move back to 145 lbs. earlier this year.

Will Currie and Djorden Santos, / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Longtime Cage Warriors standout Will Currie will also take on Thunder Fight Champion Djorden Santos in a middleweight contest, and in the night’s final bout Igor Cavalcanti will put his unbeaten record on the line against Seok Hyeon Ko at welterweight.

Igor Cavalcanti and Seok Hyeon Ko. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 4 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Igor Cavalcanti vs. Seok Hyeon Ko
Middleweight: Will Currie vs. Djorden Santos
Featherweight: Austin Bashi vs. Dorian Ramos
Women’s Flyweight: Yuneisy Duben vs. Shannon Clark
Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Gauge Young

Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Published
