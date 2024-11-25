'Looking To Go Everywhere,' Dana White Lays Out Ambitious 2025 UFC Goals
UFC CEO Dana White has a vision for what he'd like to see from the promotion next year, which includes more travel. The UFC APEX was the primary home for most Fight Night cards over the last few years, with stops in St. Louis, Tennessee, Colorado, Canada and others.
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, White sat down with Sports Business Journal to discuss the UFC's future.
"I'm looking to go everywhere on this planet,” White said. “We're going to start going into cities that we haven't been to [since] pre-pandemic. We're going to start going back. We're going to do Chicago in ‘25. We're going to go back up to Seattle and hit a lot of other places that we haven't been in a while, so we're going to move around a lot in ’25.”
White added he would like to see further expansion internationally. This includes Africa, Spain, Mexico and other territories to host events.
But, the UFC's home base remains in Las Vegas. White wants to see further expansion with other professional sports outside of the NFL and NHL, to name a few.
"Yes. Vegas has become an unbelievable sports town," White said. "It makes all the sense in the world. If you're going to an away game for any sport that you love, you're going to Vegas. The problem is with Vegas. What Vegas needs to figure out is the airport."
Dana White Plans To Get Involved in Boxing Sooner Than Later
White recognizes he has a lot of work to do to fix boxing. White has been hesitant to pull the trigger, but ever since his all-in attitude toward Irish superstar Callum Walsh, including broadcasting his last fight on Fight Pass, he is pushing to start promoting fights next year.
“There's no secret that I'm interested in boxing right now," White said. "Hopefully, if this happens, we'd have a deal done and announced in January or February.”
