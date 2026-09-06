Dana White Offers Promising Update for Possible UFC Hawaii Event

UFC CEO Dana White has given a handful of interviews ahead of Noche UFC 4 and Zuffa Boxing's event, which takes place on the same night. Amongst what is currently going on with the promotion, White said a key priority before he steps down is an event in Hawaii.

Whether it happens next year, in 2028, or in 2029 is unclear, but he told Rich Eisen onThe Rich Eisen Show that an event in the region is more likely than ever.

Dana White Has Interest in UFC Hawaii Event

Zuffa LLC

"One of our biggest markets since day one has been Hawaii and we've still never put on an event in Hawaii," White said. "We've had multiple world champions from Hawaii. The infrastructure there can't support a UFC event. But now they're building a new arena there. Supposed to be done in [2028 or 2029]."

White would not comment on when exactly he'd like to make the event a reality, as it would depend on when the arena would be complete and what the state of the UFC and MMA would look like around when the arena would be complete.

It's also unclear whether the event would be a Fight Night or a numbered event, but White said he wants to make it an unforgettable attendance for those who attend live.

More specifically, the venue would be the New Aloha Stadium being built in Halawa, Oahu, which is set to hold at least 31,000 fans.

White said he used to scout regional MMA talent when Zuffa initially purchased the UFC, having utmost respect for Hawaiian MMA in helping build the UFC.

White has also said he wants to host an event in every major market in the world, as there are still a few notable locations, including Hawaii.

Why UFC Hawaii Event Is Big for Dana White

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I like destinations where people [want to go]. When we do UFC Hawaii, people will lose their minds," White said. "Who doesn't want to go to UFC Hawaii? And every staff member I have working is going to want to work that event."

White said he wants to keep raising the bar toward hosting higher-profile events, similar to UFC Freedom 250.

“So off the top of my head you firing that at me, when I think about UFC Hawaii, that will be a fun one,” White said.

White has had some well-known UFC fighters come out of Hawaii, including ex-champions Max Holloway and B.J. Penn. This event could usher in the next generation.