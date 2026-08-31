UFC Boss Dana White Called Out by Undefeated Fighter That Exited UFC in 2024

Capturing another belt encouraged one of the biggest names outside of the UFC to once again call for a return to the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Last week was a busy one in the MMA landscape, as the UFC alone held three different events between Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series, this year’s Road to UFC semifinals, and UFC Fight Night Shanghai on Saturday.

There was still plenty of other combat sports action throughout the weekend even after UFC Shanghai concluded early in the day for United States viewers, including an Absolute Championship of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu card on Sunday that included a number of major names.

Former & Current UFC Stars Hit the Mats at ACBJJ 22

One of the major selling points for ACBJJ 22 was the fact that it featured the return of Zabit Magomedsharipov, who famously retired from MMA following a 6-0 run with the UFC that brought his overall MMA record to 18-1.

Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) and Zabit Magomedsharipov (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Magomedsharipov’s first combat sports outing since 2019 saw him best current top-ranked UFC featherweight Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad and middleweight contender Brendan Allen also both picked up victories in their respective bouts.

Another huge name competing on the card was Muhammad Mokaev, who was released from the UFC in 2024 after a win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 that extended his professional MMA record to 12-0.

Muhammad Mokaev Calls Out Dana White After Winning ACBJJ Gold

Mokaev has kept busy since leaving the UFC, and at ACBJJ 22 he added another belt to his collection when he defeated Moris Boleian.

Following the win, Mokaev took to social media to thank his fans and also send a message to UFC CEO Dana White.

“Dana said two years ago, 'He can become champion somewhere else.' Yes, I became Brave CF champion, I became ACB Jiu-Jitsu champion. I won five fights in two years, four finishes, within two years. Staying busy, staying active, and show the world why I’m the best flyweight in the world. Taking over 125 division outside of UFC, and I’m gonna keep grinding. I’m still 26.”

What Will it Take for the UFC to Bring Back Muhammad Mokaev?

Following his release from the UFC in July of 2024, Mokaev wasted no time returning to action and met Rogério Bontorin in a grappling match before making his return to BRAVE CF in December of that year.

“The Punisher” opened his professional MMA career with BRAVE CF and also competed with the Bahrain-based promotion three more times before he joined the UFC in 2022, and his return at BRACE CF 91 saw him submit Joevincent So in the first round.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Mokaev went on to pick up wins with Karate Combat and 971 FC before fighting for flyweight gold at BRAVE CF 100, where he stopped Gerard Burns with a head kick just eight seconds into the second round.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) reacts during his fight with Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old also met #1-ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in a grappling match in May, and his most recent MMA outing at WOW 31 saw him finish Jorge Calvo in 42 seconds before his latest title-winning performance at ACBJJ 22.