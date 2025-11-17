UFC CEO Dana White reflects on legacy of Nurmagomedov family after UFC 322

UFC CEO Dana White recognizes impact across MMA when he sees it, but his most recent critique of the Nurmagomedov family may have put a bow on why UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev is in the position he is in today.

Makhachev earned his second UFC title this past Saturday with a one-sided unanimous decision win against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322 – 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, to run his streak to 16 in a row.

Greatness aside, Makhachev is part of an even larger legacy-defining story. As White put it following the event at the post-fight presser, Makhachev becoming champion was exactly how Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, had planned it before his eventual passing in July 2020.

Dana White Tips Cap To Nurmagomedovs With Rise of Islam Makhachev

"All I ever hear is: this guy's gonna be a world champion," White said. "Everybody says the same thing. And almost nobody ever makes it."

But not the Nurmagomedov camp.

"Khabib's father said: Khabib will go and dominate and then Islam will come behind him and do the same," White added.

Those words couldn't have rang more true Saturday night, as White reflected further about how Makhachev should be viewed as his career continues to progress.

"We're talking about [Makhachev] possibly — GOAT talk here, depending on what he does in his next couple of fights," White said. "So it's a possibility."

That "possibility" is a White House fight next summer, something Makhachev echoed in the Octagon after the decision was read.

"White House, I'm coming," Makhachev said.

Who he will fight, though, is a far different discussion. It's one White, who normally doesn't openly reveal matchups in their immediate development, is okay with holding.

Who Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“I don’t know yet, but the great thing, as you laid out, is we have a lot of options,” White said. “It just depends on what he wants to do. Does he want to stay at 170, or is he interested in 155?”

Regardless of what Makhachev decides, he admitted he knew pretty early how the fight was going to play out.

"I knew I could do whatever I wanted," Makhachev told reporters after the event. "When I took him down the first time, I felt it was gonna be a long night and I could do whatever I want on the ground. I broke him there."

Makhachev's dominance is undeniable. If he isn't already there, his superstar level has a chance to reach unprecedented heights fairly quickly.

Come next year, many of those questions will be answered. But for now, a lot is yet to play out.

