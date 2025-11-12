Alex Pereira travels to iconic location for latest Jon Jones UFC White House callout

Alex Pereira’s latest callout of Jon Jones took place in front of one of the most iconic arenas in combat history.

Now in his second reign as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion after running through Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320, Pereira’s attention seems to be squarely fixed on a heavyweight clash with Jones at The White House next year.

Jones has also expressed interest in the matchup on several occasions, and the latest development in the back-to-forth between the two fighters saw Pereira call out the UFC legend while in front of The Colosseum in Rome.

Alex Pereira Delivers Blunt Jon Jones Callout At The Colosseum

Known far more for his stoic demeanor and vicious knockout power than for his work on the microphone, Pereira shadowboxed in front of The Colosseum before he delivered a simple request for his next UFC fight.

“Jon Jones. White House. Chama."

Pereira and Jones certainly aren’t the only prominent names that have expressed interest in participating on a UFC card at The White House, but fans are still waiting for concrete details from UFC CEO Dana White regarding what exactly that event would look like.

How Does Tom Aspinall Fit Into Jones vs. Pereira Plans?

A potential return fight against Pereira would see Jones end a retirement that formally began this summer, but some fans might be quick note that the fight would be contested without the UFC heavyweight belt on the line.

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Bones” made his long-awaited move up to heavyweight in 2023 following his Hall of Fame-worthy light heavyweight career and submitted Ciryl Gane to claim the division’s vacant belt at UFC 285. The 38-year-old defended his title once in a rebooked matchup with Stipe Miocic before retiring, and many fans were left frustrated by the fact that Jones never shared the cage with the division’s interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion upon Jones’ retirement, but the 32-year-old’s undisputed title reign unfortunately got off to an inauspicious start last month when his first title defense against Gane ended late in the first round due to an accidental eye poke.

Tom Aspinall watches as Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Plenty of fans would still pay to see a fight between Jones and Pereira even without a UFC title on the line, but it will be interesting to see how Aspinall may fit into that narrative if he’s able to run things back with Gane far enough before the UFC’s targeted date for the White House card next summer.

