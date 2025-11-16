Islam Makhachev gets chilling warning from Ilia Topuria after UFC 322 title win

New UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev made it look easy Saturday night with a unanimous decision win (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) over Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322.

Makhachev made two types of UFC history with the win, tying Anderson Silva's 16-fight unbeaten streak between 2006-2013 and becoming the 11th UFC two-division champion in promotional history. Makhachev (28-1 MMA) still has not lost in over a decade, while the now-former champion Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA) had won his previous 18 fights dating to 2016.

The one-sided win angered former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who moved up to lightweight to become champion at UFC 317 in June. Makhachev vacated his title while transitioning to 170 lbs to complete his "dream" scenario, culminating with the JDM win. Topuria (17-0 MMA) took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) following the fight, offering choice words for Makhachev in a now-viral tweet. As of Sunday, it has been seen over five million times.

Ilia Topuria Rips Islam Makhhachev After UFC 322

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling. What a disappointment of a champion. You should go to Georgia to learn something.

Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion. You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day I’m more certain I put you to sleep. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 16, 2025

READ MORE: Islam Makhachev matches UFC win streak record & claims second belt at UFC 322

"Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling," Topuria wrote. "What a disappointment of a champion. You should go to Georgia to learn something."

Topuria's words about JDM's performance, or lack thereof, were nothing compared to his critique of Makhachev.

"Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion," Topuria added. "You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day I’m more certain I put you to sleep.

UFC CEO Dana White Reacts To Makhachev-JDM, Pitches White House Card Vision

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White is in awe of Makhachev's distinct mindset to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, suggesting he is close to reaching MMA immortality.

"Not the most exciting title fight you'll ever see, but I'll tell you what, complete dominance and depending on what we do next with him and what's going on, this guy is headed toward GOAT talk," White told reporters.

White said given the hype around the fight, he expected Della Maddalena to give Makhachev a more challenging test. But, at the end of the day, Makhachev was far too much.

"I thought that fight was going to be much, much tougher for Islam," White said of Makhachev's performance. "Jack is a tough kid, gritty. He beat Belal [Muhammad], and Belal is a nightmare for a lot of people. I thought it was going to be a lot closer than it was. Hat is off to Islam for dominating him."

White said he hasn't secured anything concrete, but could certainly see Makhachev participate as a featured attraction during the UFC's White House event, should he be healthy enough to compete.

"It's not America vs. the world. It's 'What's the best card that we can build?'" White said.

For now, though, the wheels may be in motion for a historic 2026 lineup of fights. Until further confirmation, everything appears fluid.

More MMA Knockout News

• Alex Pereira travels to iconic location for latest Jon Jones UFC White House callout

• Tracy Cortez targets title shot with “statement” win vs. Erin Blanchfield at UFC 322

• UFC axes several veteran fighters, including TUF winner and heavyweight fan favorite

• UFC legend brutally knocks out reality TV star in boxing debut

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.