The second episode of Season 10 of Dana White's Contender Series was nothing short of an instant classic on Tuesday night from the newly-renovated META Apex in Las Vegas. UFC CEO Dana White was impressed with the five-fight card, as the number of contract winners increased from four to 10 thus far through two weeks this season.

White signed a handful of notable prospects to the UFC roster, sharing at the post-fight presser that 420 active UFC fighters have come off the show (win or lose) since Aug. 2017.

Of the six White signed Tuesday night, its pressure-cooker format proved to bode well for the likes of featherweights Roman Puga and Taner Trembley, who slugged it out for 15 minutes and impressed White enough that both earned a contract.

Who Won at DWCS This Week?

Chris Unger-Zuffa LLC

Elsewhere, welterweight Kaik Brito unleashed his devastating power at the expense of Namo Fazil with a third-round KO in the main event, while light heavyweight Alik Lorenz dispatched Mahamed Aly with a right hand in Round 1.

At lightweight, White was beaming about Cristian Perez's performance over Logan Paxton, as Perez earned a second-round TKO. Perez is now awaiting a fight on Noche UFC in Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 12, if White's ideal plan transpires.

Fought for their spot 🙌



Roman Puga, Taner Trembley, Alik Lorenz, Cristain Perez, Trent Miller, & Kaik Brito all earned UFC contracts!



[ B2YB @TotalWireless ] pic.twitter.com/4s0PtwdD2G — UFC (@ufc) August 19, 2026

The lone middleweight signee this week was Trent Miller, who earned just the second Von Flue choke in DWCS history against Douglas Rodrigues. In all, four of five fights didn't need the judges scorecards, but what may have been more staggering was a figure White shared proving just how career-defining DWCS has become.

DWCS Collective Earnings Figure Since 2017

(Zuffa LLC)

The show has been built as "the world's toughest job interview," having produced 332 all-time contracts since Aug. 2017, plus four fighters who eventually became world champions: former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley, ex-light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, current light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, and former welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena.

With the amount of talent having graduated from the annual series, White shared that, all-time, show participants have made $225.3 million.

Dana White says fighters who have made it into the UFC from the Contender Series have made $225.3M. pic.twitter.com/nqYsbG095Q — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 19, 2026

At the surface, it's a big number. But a few analysts, including MMAFighting.com's Jed Meshew II, dug slightly deeper into the number, which may suggest the UFC's fighter pay debate is still alive and well.

I'm not a math guy, so someone smarter than I could do this better, but with 420 Contender Series fighters on roster, that's roughly $535,000 per fighter.



Over 9 years. https://t.co/YL7aAZVXA4 — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) August 19, 2026

"I'm not a math guy, so someone smarter than I could do this better, but with 420 Contender Series fighters on roster, that's roughly $535,000 per fighter," Meshaw II tweeted. "Over 9 years."

There are still eight weeks left of fights, which means more contracts are forthcoming. The question still remains, though, whether the three-letter UFC brand will continue to reign supreme over a single fighter while White remains CEO?

Only time will tell.