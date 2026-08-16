UFC CEO Dana White Rips Ian Machado Garry for UFC 330 Antics vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC CEO Dana White thoroughly enjoyed the promotion's return to Philadelphia for the first time in seven years, but was particularly alarmed by the later stages of the main event between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, which saw Makhachev earn a unanimous decision in a successful defense of his welterweight title.

More specifically, White was immensely critical of Machado Garry's mindset in the championship rounds. Machado Garry may have overplayed the respect angle toward Makhachev, White said.

"I think Ian is a talented guy," White told reporters following the event Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. "If he had even an ounce of killer instinct, in that fifth round, you don't come out and hug and shake hands. That s*** drives me crazy."

Ian Machado Garry Defends UFC 330 Performance Against Islam Makhachev

Aug 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights against Iah Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry's (17-2 MMA) previous five wins came by decision, having predicted pre-fight that he'd do all he could to knock out Makhachev (29-1 MMA). But the defining shot never came. Machado Garry, however, saw the fight differently than White.

"Tonight wasn't my night. Islam was just better than me tonight and that's okay." Machado Garry posted on Instagram. "I just fought arguably the greatest fighter we've ever seen, and I pushed him to the f****** wire. I'm so proud of myself."

Meanwhile, Makhachev agreed with White that Machado Garry didn't help himself by not doing everything in his power to beat him. After a bit of time, Makhachev admitted he became agitated with Machado Garry's approach.

Islam Makhachev Backs Dana White's Stance Toward Ian Machado Garry

Aug 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Iah Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bro, I don't understand," Makhachev said. "This is a fight; we don't have to hug each other every round. We're going to war. I respect all my opponents, but Ian respects too much. It's not something you have to play. This is fight; this is not game."

Makhachev added that the point of his agressive, pressure-filled style is to make his opponents tired and then bloody them. Makhachev told Joe Rogan in the Octagon how hard of a fight it was, but that he expected a little bit more from Machado Garry.

Islam Makhachev shows respect to Ian Garry after their fight 🤝



"Ian is a great fighter, good man. He give me hard time." #UFC330

pic.twitter.com/oWUpBfbw1V — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

"Ian is a great fighter, good man," Makhachev said. "He give me hard time."

Makhachev said he has a clear goal in mind for who he would like to fight next: Machado Garry's former opponent, Carlos Prates. Both he and Michael Morales were in attendance Saturday night, as Morales weighed in as the backup fighter ahead of UFC 330.

Islam Makhachev Open To Specific UFC Welterweight Contender Next

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Shavkat is not fighting," Makhachev said on the post-fight show. "Prates [is] still fighting, still active. Morales also is good but I don't remember last time he [fought]. "If you ask who is more deserving, I think [it is] Carlos Prates."

For now, we'll see what the UFC brass ultimately decides.