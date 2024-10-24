Dana White Rips Ngannou’s Decision to Leave UFC: ‘All About the Money’
Francis Ngannou's ascension post-UFC is comparable to that of Ronda Rousey or Conor McGregor. While he's not necessarily a household name like them, he has reached similar heights, competing for eight-figure paydays in other promotions.
White: Ngannou 'All About the Money'
Despite this, Ngannou's former UFC boss, Dana White, insists that he left a great deal on the table when he parted ways with the promotion, possibly even more than he’s achieved since. When prompted about Ngannou's successful PFL debut, White disparaged his decision-making and accused him of ducking Jon Jones in the UFC.
"Francis is all about the money," White explained at the Power Slap presser on October 24. "Francis left because he knew that if he fought Jon Jones and didn't win it would hurt his chances of making the money that he wanted to make.
"Realistically, his deal was bigger here [in the UFC] ... They can deny it all they want, why the f*** would I lie? ... There's a much deeper story to this whole thing, and he would have made more money if he stayed in the UFC."
It's entirely possible that White is comparing Ngannou's current PFL deal to the hypothetical future he had in the UFC. Still, Ngannou enjoyed tremendous success after leaving the promotion.
Ngannou's Reported Post-UFC Salaries
Ngannou's last recorded payout in the UFC was $600,000 for his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane. In final negotiations, he was allegedly offered $8 million to fight Jones before labelling the offer a 'trick' and departing the promotion.
In an unprecedented move, Ngannou secured a fight against the then-lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh. He reportedly secured a purse of $10 million for the fight, in which he took Fury to a split decision. Ngannou confirmed his purse for fighting Fury trumped his collective career earnings in the UFC.
"I didn't make that much in my entire UFC career..." Ngannou told The MMA Hour. "But yes, if we counted, absolutely [making more money in boxing debut than combined 14-fight UFC career]."
With his stock soaring high, Ngannou went on to fight Anthony Joshua in another heavyweight superfight. Ngannou's purse was reportedly over $10 million for the fight. Joshua knocked him out in the second round.
Ngannou's PFL Deal
Returning to MMA, Ngannou locked in a deal with No. 2 MMA promotion PFL. He confirmed that his opponents will receive a guaranteed purse of $2 million to fight him. "I get a little more than that," Ngannou explained (h/t MMA Fighting). He also received equity in the company and will serve as the Chairman for PFL Africa.
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.