Jake Hadley Clears Air on Shock UFC Release
With the overwhelming magnitude of fresh signings from Dana White's Contender Series, it can be expected that some UFC fighters are on the chopping block, especially after lacklustre performances.
Many were shocked by one recent release: The UK's Jake Hadley was let go following UFC Vegas 99. The UFC chose not to renew 'White Kong's contract despite back-to-back short-notice fights, which are usually rewarded with preferential treatment by the promotion.
Hadley (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC), cleared the air on the news in a post on October 23:
"I wasn't cut my contract came to an end [. I] took two big risks my last two fights being a company man and it bit me on the arse," Hadley wrote. "Took [Caolan Loughran] on a week's notice but missed the weight which was obviously held against me, then took [Cameron Smotherman] on three days' notice...
"... I understand [Smotherman] didn't do a camp but everyone's ready always for [three five-minute rounds] come on I proven that vs. [Loughran] ... If I chose to work my way back to the UFC I know I can do that again no problem."
The Oldbury native has options in the PFL and the European MMA scene, including a potential showdown with fellow UFC alumnus Muhamad Mokaev. Mokaev moved to BRAVE CF after being abruptly released from the UFC in July.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Renato Moicano's Hilarious Rant During Francis Ngannou's PFL Debut Explained
- Robert Whittaker Reveals Retirement Time Frame Ahead of UFC 308
Dana White Offers Shot at UFC Contract to Unknown Fighter at Presser
- UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.