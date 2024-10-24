Renato Moicano's Hilarious Rant During Francis Ngannou's PFL Debut Explained
Renato Moicano has offered an explanation for a tweet aimed at Francis Ngannou.
Fight fans were up in arms when Moicano reacted to Ngannou's performance against Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut. "The Predator" easily scored a takedown on Ferreira and proceeded to knock the Brazilian bruiser out with ground-and-pound to capture the PFL Super Fight Heavyweight Championship.
Moicano poked fun at Ngannou shooting for a takedown early, but fans didn't realize that "Money" was simply joking.
Renato Moicano Responds to Outrage over Francis Ngannou Post
During a recent edition of the "Show Me The Money Podcast," Renato Moicano explained that he was roasting himself with his post on the Francis Ngannou takedown.
"What happened was, I was trying to make a joke, my brother," Moicano said. "I shoot for takedowns in the first second every fight. Brother, I'm not gonna strike against a striker anymore. Then, when Francis shoot, I say, WTF, don't be a p****, my brother,' and then people went crazy."
Moicano continues to rise up the UFC lightweight rankings. He is fresh off an impressive second-round TKO victory over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris. When Moicano will be cleared to return is unknown at this time, as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.
