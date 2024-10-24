Robert Whittaker Reveals Retirement Time Frame Ahead of UFC 308
Robert Whittaker has revealed when he plans to consider hanging up his gloves.
Whittaker has already reached the mountain top under the UFC banner, having held middleweight gold. He still aims to become a two-time 185-pound champion before his fighting career comes to a close.
So, when does "The Reaper" plan to move on?
Robert Whittaker on Retirement Time Frame
During a sit-down interview with Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker unveiled how soon retirement looms.
"Two and a half years," Whittaker said. "Yeah, I like the number of 36. I think that's a good time to sit down and really look at what I'm doing and what I want to do."
Whittaker even has an idea of what field he may dabble into post-fighting.
"I think I wanna coach a bit," Whittaker said. "Maybe a fireman, I don't know."
Ultimately, Whittaker feels he knows when's the right age to start having the conversation of leaving pro MMA competition behind.
"I feel like 36 is a good age to just really dive into whatever else I want to do."
Whittaker will go one-on-one with Khamzat Chimaev on the main card of UFC 308 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned on the MMA Knockout on SI homepage for live coverage of the event.
