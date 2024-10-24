MMA Knockout

Israel Adesanya Shares Prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Israel Adesanya has made his pick for the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Israel Adesanya has revealed his pick for the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title fight.

Topuria is scheduled to put the UFC 145-pound gold on the line against Holloway in the main event of UFC 308. The championship scrap will be held in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. Topuria enters as a betting favorite, but the MMA community knows better than to count "Blessed" out.

That includes Adesanya, who is going with the future UFC Hall of Famer to regain the gold.

RENATO MOICANO'S HILARIOUS RANT DURING FRANCIS NGANNOU'S PFL DEBUT EXPLAINED

Israel Adesanya Predicts Max Holloway Defeats Ilia Topuria

Israel Adesanya took to his YouTube channel to share his belief that Max Holloway will get the job done against Ilia Topuria via decision.

"Official pick, I'm gonna go Max Holloway," Adesanya said. "I'm not just picking Max again just 'cause he's my boy. I'm a fan of Ilia too, but I'm gonna go Max Holloway because I feel with his depth of work, the bodies he's encountered in the Octagon, the experience, the Octagon time he has, and the championship mettle of him himself, I think when it comes to round four and five that's when he'll thrive."

MMA Knockout on SI will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 308 this weekend. Be sure to peep the homepage for live results and video highlights.

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMA Knockout on SI with a link back for the transcription.

ROBERT WHITTAKER REVEALS RETIREMENT TIME FRAME AHEAD OF UFC 308

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Fernando Quiles Jr.
FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News