Israel Adesanya Shares Prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Israel Adesanya has revealed his pick for the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title fight.
Topuria is scheduled to put the UFC 145-pound gold on the line against Holloway in the main event of UFC 308. The championship scrap will be held in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. Topuria enters as a betting favorite, but the MMA community knows better than to count "Blessed" out.
That includes Adesanya, who is going with the future UFC Hall of Famer to regain the gold.
Israel Adesanya Predicts Max Holloway Defeats Ilia Topuria
Israel Adesanya took to his YouTube channel to share his belief that Max Holloway will get the job done against Ilia Topuria via decision.
"Official pick, I'm gonna go Max Holloway," Adesanya said. "I'm not just picking Max again just 'cause he's my boy. I'm a fan of Ilia too, but I'm gonna go Max Holloway because I feel with his depth of work, the bodies he's encountered in the Octagon, the experience, the Octagon time he has, and the championship mettle of him himself, I think when it comes to round four and five that's when he'll thrive."
