Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 5 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 8) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With four weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 15 finishes and Dana White has handed out a total of 20 UFC contracts already.

All five winning fighters earned contracts on Week 4, which saw every fight ends via knockout outside of the night’s opening lightweight bout where Adam Livingston took a split decision over Hunter Smith.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 5

Week 5 opens in the flyweight division and see the undefeated Christian Natividad step up to take on Colton Loud.

Colton Loud vs. Christian Natividad. | (Zuffa LLC)

Boasting a 100% finishing rate in his pro career, Loud was originally booked to meet Frank Silva before Silva withdrew and was replaced by Natividad, who has spent the entirety of his pro career fighting under the LFA banner.

The second fight of the night take place at bantamweight and features former ONE Championship title challenger and DWCS returnee Won Il Kwon taking on Brazil’s Apollo Gomes.

Won Il Kwon vs. Apollo Gomes. | (Zuffa LLC)

Moving to middleweight, RFA titleholder Martin Kozák is scheduled to meet Christian Echols following the withdrawal of his original opponent Juan Cabrera.

Martin Kozak vs. Christian Echols. | (Zuffa LLC)

Kozák has yet to see the judges’ scorecards since turning pro in 2024 and won the RFA middleweight belt with a third-round finish in April, while Echols comes into this short-notice DWCS opportunity after winning Alabama’s Cage Fighting Championships light heavyweight belt last November.

The second-to-last fight on Week 5 also underwent a personnel change, as undefeated Fury FC standout Isaac Moreno is stepping in to replace Stefano Paternò and take on Reginaldo Junior.

Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior | (Zuffa LLC)

Week 5 of DWCS closes out in the light heavyweight division, with Arlinda Berisha set to meet Quentin Pasley in a battle between undefeated prospects.

Quentin Pasley vs. Arlind Berisha. | (Zuffa LLC)

Echols missed the middleweight limit by three pounds and will be fined part of his purse, but all other fighters scheduled to compete on Week 5 successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 5 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Featured Bout: Arlind Berisha vs. Quentin Pasley

Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior

Martin Kozák vs. Christian Echols

Won Il Kwon vs. Apollo Gomes

Colton Loud vs. Christian Natividad