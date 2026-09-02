Alex Pereira's Sister Reportedly Set to Fight for UFC Contract in Front of Dana White

Aline Pereira, the younger sister of former two-division UFC Champion Alex Pereira, is reportedly set to fight for a UFC contract later this year.

While there are plenty of major UFC events to look forward to on the promotion’s remaining 2026 schedule, hardcore fight fans have also been treated to Tuesday night action over the last several weeks through Dana White’s Contender Series.

Now in its tenth season, DWCS has become the primary avenue for new fighters looking to break into the UFC and sees to prospects square off at the Meta APEX in front of Dana White to try and earn themselves UFC contracts.

Aline Pereira vs. Smilla Sundell Reportedly Booked for Dana White's Contender Series

Week 4 of this year’s DWCS slate went down last night, and once the action concluded White handed out contracts to each of the card’s five winning fighters.

Rose to the occasion 🙌



Adam Darby, Modestino Rodrigues, Silvestre Sanchez, Gabriel Lorenco, & Adam Livingston walk away from #DWCS week 4 with a UFC contract!



[ B2YB @TotalWireless ] pic.twitter.com/qR6ZJWtxo9 — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2026

The five new contracts means that a total of 20 different fighters have inked UFC deals through the first four weeks of DWCS, and there are a number of major names already booked to compete across the remaining six weeks of the show.

Your newest UFC fighters 👏



Welcome 5 new athletes from #DWCS week 4 to the roster! pic.twitter.com/GgJv6NHgM5 — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2026

Another fighter that’s sure to generate some significant fan attention will apparently compete for a UFC contract on the final week of this year's DWCS season, as Léo Guimaraes reports that Aline Pereira will take on Smilla Sundell on October 13.

Will Aline Join Her Brother Alex Pereira on the UFC Roster?

Also a former kickboxer like her brother Alex, Pereira made her MMA debut in 2022 with the LFA and dropped a unanimous decision to former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Helen Peralta.

Aline Pereira and Alex Pereira. | LFA-Instagram

The Brazilian picked up her first win the following year before she also fell to Cheyanne Bowers at LFA 168, and after that Pereira made the move to Karate Combat to kick off a successful 3-0 stint with the promotion that saw her score two knockouts before she defeated Fani Peloumpi to win Karate Combat gold in July of last year.

The majority of Aline Pereira's MMA fights came under the LFA banner. | Pereira-Instagram

The 35-year-old returned to MMA in November and defeated Nejra Repp at LFA 222 before competing on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano-headlined MVP MMA 1, where she brought her professional MMA record to 3-2 with a split decision over Jade Masson-Wong.

Smilla Sundell Held Muay Thai Gold With ONE Championship

Pereira will have the chance to join her elder brother Alex in the UFC when she meets Sundell, who is currently 2-0 after kicking off her own professional MMA career earlier this year.

“The Hurricane” won ONE Championship’s 125 lbs. Muay Thai title in 2022 and went on to defend it twice (both via stoppage) before leaving ONE to sign on with Las Vegas-based Tuff-N-Uff and begin her MMA career.

Sundell stopped Miranda Barber late in the first round of her MMA debut before she also finished Maya Stewart with strikes in the second round at Tuff-N-Uff 154 in June, and on paper the Swede’s DWCS matchup with Pereira looks like it will be largely contested on the feet.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 10 Fight Card

Davi Cabral vs. Douglas da Lapa

Luis Francischinelli vs. Will Rentz

Aline Pereira vs. Smilla Sundell