Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 6 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 15) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With five weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 18 finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 24 UFC contracts.

Four out of the five winning fighters secured contracts after Week 5, which started and ended with first-round knockouts from undefeated talents Christian Natividad and Quentin Pasley.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 6

Week 6 opens in the featherweight division with a matchup between DWCS returnee Antônio Monteiro and the unbeaten Tyshawn Williams.

Monteiro dropped a decision to Yadier del Valle on DWCS in 2024 but returned to the win column with Shooto Brasil in June of last year, while Williams brought his professional record to 8-0 when he secured a first-round knockout at Tuff-N-UFF 151 in January.

Tyshawn Williams vs. Antonio Monteiro. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Moving to the middleweight division, French standout Hugo Guillon will take on Luis Hernandez, who has won all seven of his professional MMA bouts via finish.

Luis Hernandez vs. Hugo Guillon. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

One of the biggest names on this season of DWCS will be in action in the next bout, as Akbar Abdullaev puts his undefeated record on the line against Ednilson Santos.

Ednilson Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Former ONE Championship standout Adbullaev boasts a 100% finishing rate across 13 professional fights, and Santos will be hoping to score one of the biggest upsets of this DWCS season after he stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Figueroa.

Oscar Ravello vs. Igor Cavalcanti. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The card’s penultimate matchup will see Igor Cavalcanti make his return to DWCS to take on Peru’s Oscar Ravello in a fight that almost certainly won’t require the judges’ scorecards.

Zevan Hunt vs. Mayton Perea. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Week 6 DWCS closes in the welterweight division when Zevan Hunt tries to extend his undefeated record against Mayton Perea.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 6 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 6 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 6 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Mayton Pera vs. Zevan Hunt

Igor Cavalcanti vs. Oscar Ravello

Akbar Adullaev vs. Ednilson Santos

Hugo Guillon vs. Luis Hernandez

Antônio Monteiro vs. Tyshawn Williams