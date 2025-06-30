Fighter shares his side of viral altercation with ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland
Middleweight MMA prospect Luis Hernandez has shared his side of last weekend’s viral altercation with UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis.
For MMA fans that didn’t get their fill of violence during Saturday’s UFC 317 card that saw Ilia Topuria knock out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt, a Tuff-N-Uff 145 card featuring a few UFC and PFL veterans went down in Las Vegas, NV yesterday with the main card airing live on UFC Fight Pass.
The night’s main event saw The Ultimate Fighter 14 winner Diego Brandão stop Canaan Kawaihae to defend the Tuff-N-Uff featherweight belt, but it was a middleweight bout between Hernandez and Miles Hunsinger that has dominated combat sports headlines in the aftermath of the card.
Hernandez Details Altercation With Strickland & Curtis
After Hernandez submitted Xtreme Couture’s Hunsinger with a standing guillotine choke in the second round, Curtis and former UFC Middleweight Champion Strickland stormed into the cage to kick off a now-viral altercation.
READ MORE: Ilia Topuria gets surprise callout from fellow UFC knockout artist
Strickland shared his side of the story in a pair of now-deleted posts, and Ariel Helwani caught up with Hernandez to get the unbeaten fighter’s take on what went down.
“We were in the fight, and they were talking in the fight," Hernandez explained. "You know man, listen. There’s only so much we can take. This is entertainment, right? So, he said some things, and I said some things back. And I guess he didn’t like what I said back.”
"F*** You, Sean Strickland"
Strickland claimed that Hernandez’s words were what encouraged him to storm the cage, while “The Stache” told Helwani that he was simply responding to things that the former UFC middleweight king had said to him during the fight.
“He was talking s***, saying I was tired, he was making fun of me. I think he called me fat. I don’t take that lightly…Me? I said ‘F*** you, Sean Strickland.’ He punched me…He did, but I’m still standing (smiles). I’m still smiling.”
Hernandez’s win over Hunsinger preserved the 28-year-old’s 100% finishing rate in what is now a perfect 6-0 pro career, and his highlight reel also includes a 3-second head kick knockout against Brian Topp at Titan FC 83.
READ MORE: Israel Adesanya sends strong message to Tom Aspinall about next fight
There’s still been no update on any potential disciplinary action that Strickland and Curtis may face from the Nevada State Athletic Commission following the altercation at Tuff-N-Uff on Saturday night.
More MMA Knockout News
• Alexandre Pantoja demands respect from controversial UFC rankings
• Dana White scolds former 'BMF' champion about UFC retirement talks: 'Pretty wacky'
• 'Weight lifted' ... Payton Talbott reacts to essential UFC 317 victory
• Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.