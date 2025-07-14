MMA Knockout

Max Holloway discredits UFC champion's incredible win streak

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Max Holloway doesn't think Ilia Topuria's resume is all it's chopped up to be.

'El Matador' is the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter after knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. His last three wins contain two featherweight greats in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, whom he knocked out in devastating fashion.

'Blessed' Holloway suffered the first knockout loss of his career against Topuria, but believes his other two acclaimed victories aren't that good...

UFC's Dana White sends message to Dustin Poirier before Max Holloway retirement fight

Topuria knocked out Oliveir
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Max Holloway: Fans are overrating Topuria's wins

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri, Holloway explained that fans aren't looking deep enough into the names on Topuria's resume.

"He beat the names, you can't deny that," Holloway clarified. "It just sucks when you look at that Volk fight, coming off of [the Islam Makhachev head kick loss]... People just look at the names, they're not looking at the record. ... Charles was on a what, a one-fight winning streak?"

Getting into particulars, Topuria was the first man to defeat Volkanovski at featherweight, taking his belt and snapping a thirteen-fight featherweight winning streak. 'The Great' also reclaimed his belt immediately after Topuria left for lightweight.

Volkanovski might not have taken enough time off after being knocked out by Makhachev, but that doesn't discredit the incredible win over Holloway. 'Blessed' was on a three-fight streak, including a BMF title-winning knockout over Justin Gaethje in the weight class above.

As for Oliveira, 'Do Bronx' lost a super tight split decision to now No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan. Had the decision gone his way, he'd have been on a three-fight streak, and 9-1 in his last ten fights.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

