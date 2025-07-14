Max Holloway discredits UFC champion's incredible win streak
Max Holloway doesn't think Ilia Topuria's resume is all it's chopped up to be.
'El Matador' is the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter after knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. His last three wins contain two featherweight greats in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, whom he knocked out in devastating fashion.
'Blessed' Holloway suffered the first knockout loss of his career against Topuria, but believes his other two acclaimed victories aren't that good...
UFC's Dana White sends message to Dustin Poirier before Max Holloway retirement fight
Max Holloway: Fans are overrating Topuria's wins
Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri, Holloway explained that fans aren't looking deep enough into the names on Topuria's resume.
"He beat the names, you can't deny that," Holloway clarified. "It just sucks when you look at that Volk fight, coming off of [the Islam Makhachev head kick loss]... People just look at the names, they're not looking at the record. ... Charles was on a what, a one-fight winning streak?"
Getting into particulars, Topuria was the first man to defeat Volkanovski at featherweight, taking his belt and snapping a thirteen-fight featherweight winning streak. 'The Great' also reclaimed his belt immediately after Topuria left for lightweight.
Volkanovski might not have taken enough time off after being knocked out by Makhachev, but that doesn't discredit the incredible win over Holloway. 'Blessed' was on a three-fight streak, including a BMF title-winning knockout over Justin Gaethje in the weight class above.
As for Oliveira, 'Do Bronx' lost a super tight split decision to now No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan. Had the decision gone his way, he'd have been on a three-fight streak, and 9-1 in his last ten fights.
More MMA Knockout News
• Surging UFC fighter puts win streak on the line with dangerous Paris matchup
• 3 possible opponents for UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall
• 19-year-old UFC fighter set to make history with September debut
• Ex-champion's return fight reportedly targeted for Noche UFC 3
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.